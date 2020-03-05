Current price: 106.36
- USD/JPY falls to fresh six-month lows and approaches 106.00.
- US 10-year Treasury yields hit historic lows, weighing on the dollar.
The USD/JPY pair resumed the decline on Thursday and hit a fresh year-to-date low at 106.22 as the US dollar faces heavy selling pressure. The resumption of risk aversion combined with weaker US yields boosted demand for the safe-haven JPY, always against the broader backdrop of incessant concerns surrounding the coronavirus. Wall Street indexes have been unable to capitalize the pledge to further monetary stimulus by the Fed and other major central banks, with main three indexes posting losses of around 3% on Thursday. At the same time, the US 10-year yield dropped to a new all-time low at 0.902%.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The technical perspective is bearish according to indicators in the 4-hour chart. The USD/JPY has broken below October’s low, opening the door for a test of the September’s bottom of 105.73. However, oversold conditions could warrant a phase of consolidation or even a limited bounce before another leg down. Corrective bounces could find resistance at the 107.00 area, while a move above the 107.70 zone doesn’t seem likely by the time being.
Support levels: 106.20 106.00 105.73
Resistance levels: 107.00 107.70 108.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY bounces back above 106.00 but not out of the woods yet
The US dollar remains battered against the Japanese yen in early Asia. However, the USD/JPY pair manages to regain the 106 handle. Further recovery remains elusive amid the coronavirus crisis.
EUR/USD extends the rally towards 1.1250 as US dollar remains heavy
EUR/USD refreshes yearly high and nears 1.1250, as risk-off gathers steam amid concerns over the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the US. The US dollar sees a fresh leg lower in tandem with the Treasury yields.
Wall Street close: Benchmarks jump back into the sea of red amid coronavirus-led risk-off
With the coronavirus-led risk aversion jumping back onto the front seat, Wall Street benchmarks fail to carry the previous day’s recovery by the end of Thursday.
Gold Price Analysis: Bulls keep the baton with eyes on $1,710
Despite witnessing a pullback from the nine-day high flashed during Thursday, Gold buyers remain hopeful as the bullion nears the record high amid bullish MACD.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.