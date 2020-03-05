Current price: 106.36

USD/JPY falls to fresh six-month lows and approaches 106.00.

US 10-year Treasury yields hit historic lows, weighing on the dollar.

The USD/JPY pair resumed the decline on Thursday and hit a fresh year-to-date low at 106.22 as the US dollar faces heavy selling pressure. The resumption of risk aversion combined with weaker US yields boosted demand for the safe-haven JPY, always against the broader backdrop of incessant concerns surrounding the coronavirus. Wall Street indexes have been unable to capitalize the pledge to further monetary stimulus by the Fed and other major central banks, with main three indexes posting losses of around 3% on Thursday. At the same time, the US 10-year yield dropped to a new all-time low at 0.902%.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The technical perspective is bearish according to indicators in the 4-hour chart. The USD/JPY has broken below October’s low, opening the door for a test of the September’s bottom of 105.73. However, oversold conditions could warrant a phase of consolidation or even a limited bounce before another leg down. Corrective bounces could find resistance at the 107.00 area, while a move above the 107.70 zone doesn’t seem likely by the time being.

Support levels: 106.20 106.00 105.73

Resistance levels: 107.00 107.70 108.00