USD/JPY Forecast: What’s next after Doji candle?

The Dollar-Yen pair ended last week on a flat note at 109.20 levels after having clocked a weekly high/low of 110.95/108.60 levels. A minor recovery from the Friday’s low of 108.60 was fuelled by Trump’s decision to dismiss Stephen K. Bannon following weeks of White House upheaval and racial unrest.

However, the relief may not last long, as the situation in the Korean Peninsula may worsen with US-South Korea joint military exercise this week. North Korea has already expressed anger and warned of a nuclear war.

Technicals

Weekly chart - Doji

Doji candles highlight trend exhaustion… in this case, we have bearish exhaustion. A bullish follow through this week would signal the sell-off from the recent high of 114.49 has ended.

Daily chart - Potential double bottom

Candles with long tails, like the one seen on Friday, signal dip demand.

A positive candle today would add credence to the rising lows pattern on the RSI and open doors for a rally to double bottom neckline resistance seen at 110.95 [ last week’s high].

1-hour chart

As for today, traders need to watch out for a break above the descending trend line hurdle seen on the chart above.

We have already seen a bullish RSI divergence and a breach of the falling trend line on the RSI.

Thus, a break above the falling trend line on the price chart would open doors for intraday rally to 109.78 [1-hour 200-MA] and 110.00 [1-hour 100-MA].

Bearish Scenario:

Failure at the descending trend line on the 1-hour, followed by an end of the day close below 108.60 would revive the bigger bearish trend.