USD/JPY reverses as Treasury purchasing panic abates.

US Treasury yields recover and dollar follows higher.

Market gyrate on Coronavirus and economic fears.

As the song goes, 'What a difference a day makes, 24 little hours.'

The dollar selling frenzy that accompanied the huge rotation into US Treasuries and plunged the 10-year return to all-time low of 0.498% on Monday reversed throughout the week, and by Friday rates had regained about half their losses dragging the USD/JPY higher in their wake.

Starting at its close on February 20th the USD/JPY lost 8.7% in three weeks to 102.37 at the close on Monday. In the same period the return on the 10-year treasury dropped from 1.525% to 0.498%, 1.027% 103 basis points. On the way down it shattered the previous all-time low of 1.385%.

Behind the dollar’s descent was the unprecedented decline in US rates that is the flip side of the massive purchase of US government securities.

On Friday the Federal Reserve announced that it would begin buying treasuries across all durations, somewhat blunting the recovery in rates which had reached 0.976% in the 10-year. The USD/JPY had touched 107.50 before the news, a 5% jump from the Monday low.

Japanese statistics March 9-13

Monday

The Eco Watchers Survey for February from the Cabinet Office which assesses regional economic trends was much worse than expected, 24.6 on the outlook side from 41.8 in January and an estimate of 45.7 and 27.4 in the current gauge from 41.9 in January and a 44.6 forecast. Both were the worst reading since the financial crisis. This is a volatile series and sharp falls are often followed by rapid recoveries.

Gross domestic product in the fourth quarter dropped 7.1% on an annualized basis, worse than the 6.6% forecast and the initial release at -6.3%. The quarterly result was revised to -1.8% from -1.6%.

Friday

The Tertiary Industry Index from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) which tracks the service sector surprised in January coming in at 0.8% well ahead of the -0.14% prediction and the revised -0.3% score in December.

FXStreet

Japan statistics March 16-20

Monday

Imports in February from the Ministry of Finance are expected to drop 14.5% from their January loss of 3.5% which was the eighth negative month in a row.

Exports are projected to fall 3.5% in February after January’s 2.6% decrease. If the forecast is correct it will be the 14th straight monthly loss.

Wednesday

National CPI is predicted to slightly higher on the year in February at 0.8% from 0.7% in January and core CPI to rise to 0.9% from 0.8%. Inflation has gradually moved higher over the past three years after touching 0% in mid-2017.

Thursday

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is expected to leave it base rate unchanged at -0.1% though a policy response to the Coronavirus is anticipated, likely bond or other debt purchases.

The All Industry Activity Index for January is expected to show a gain to 0.2% from 0% in December.

FXStreet

Japanese statistics conclusion

Japanese economic information is still coming to grips with the fallout from the Coronavirus impact. The February data in the Eco Watchers Survey was far lower than expected and the lowest readings since the 2008-2009 recession. Other statistics were from January and unreflective of the new situation.

Imports and exports and the BOJ rate decision are the focus in the week ahead. Japanese trade has been suffering for more than a year from the US-China trade dispute, unfortunately as statistics begin to portray the mainland viral impact, they are likely to get worse.

US statistics March 9-13

Economic information that reflects the situation prior to the advent of the virus has ceased to affect markets which remain focused on government and central bank developments.

Tuesday

Inflation was slightly higher than forecast in February at 0.1% on the month and 2.3% annually in the headline and 2.4% on the year in the core and 0.2% for the month.

Thursday

Initial jobless claims in the first week of March at 211,000 and 214,000 in the 4-week moving average show no impact from the partial economic shutdown in China or its supply chain disruptions in the US. This statistic is one to watch in the next weeks for evidence of layoffs when and if domestic business begins to slow.

Friday

Michigan consumer sentiment for March, the first consumption oriented information was a bit stronger than forecast at 95.9 over 95.0 though down from February’s 101, the second highest reading since the recession. If this attitude holds up it is good news for the US economy which is 70% consumption based.

FXStreet

US statistics March 16-20

Tuesday

Retail sales for February are forecast to gain 0.2% after January’s 0.3% rise. Sales ex-autos are expected to be unchanged at 0.3% and the control group to rise 0.15 following flat in January.

Wednesday

The Federal Reserve rate decision dominates the agenda. After the emergency cut of 0.5% last week the futures markets expects further action from the central bank. Either a 50 basis point cut, 24.3% or a 75 point one, 75.7%. The Fed announcement on Friday of additional bond purchases likely increased the rate cut odds.

Thursday

Initial jobless claims for the March 13th week. Any hint of layoffs will worry investors.

FXStreet

US statistics conclusion

The relative unimportance of economic data that does not include the post-viral acknowledgement market panic has another two weeks to run before markets begin to see information on March. The Michigan consumer sentiment reading for March, which will be revised on the 27th was encouraging, but insufficient to draw any sold conclusions about consumer spending.

As such the week ahead will be full of headlines from governments, markets, central banks and officials of all stripes and briefs but little concrete economic information.

The dollar has been revived by the reversal in the Treasury market. In the near term it is likely reflect the government and central bank actions of the United States, Europe and the rest of the world

USD/JPY technical outlook

The fall and recovery in the USD/JPY over the past three weeks has left the relative strength index, if not becalmed, perhaps exhausted at 50 and neutral.

The moving averages 21-day, 100-day and 200-day are all negative with the degree determined by longevity, the shortest being the steepest.

Support enlists from the activity of the last two weeks beginning at 107.55, 106.00, 105.65, 104.60 and 102.40. These lines were all the product of rapid movement and were the fundamental picture to drive the USD/JPY to those levels again their support would be minimal.

Above there is a moderate line at 108.44 from trading on the 2nd and 3rd of this month. Beyond that we have 109.00, 109.70, 110.30, 110.75, 111.55 and 112.10 all from action in the last two weeks of February. The caveat is the same as for support. Trading has been fundamental and fear driven since the coronavirus gained ascendancy over the market outlook. Technical considerations do not hold much ground when markets are trading on emotion.

USD/JPY sentiment poll

The turmoil of this week has left the direction over time unchanged, we are neutral in the one week view and bullish in the one month and quarter. Forecast rates in the one week reflect market action, the others the more fundamental outlook.

In the one week bullish sentiment dropped to 22% from 31%, bearish to 215 from 23% and sideways jumped to 57% from 46%. The higher forecast at 107.39 from105.43 simply repeates trading levels.

The one month outlook is less bullish, 61% vs 78%, more bearish 26% vs 16% and more neutral 13% vs 6%. The forecast is almost identical at 107.66 vs 107.72.

The one quarter view is less bullish, 70% vs 87%, more bearish 23% vs 13%, and more undecided 7% vs 0%. The forecast is 107.73 rather than 108.12.

The return of the dollar as the Treasury panic of the prior two weeks that had overwhelmed the greenback's traditional safety role, subsided has restored the USD/JPY to its poition at the beginning of the month. From here developments in the United States will likley determine the immediate future.