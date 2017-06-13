USD/JPY Forecast: Weekly Doji candle awaits bullish follow through
Support
109.57 (0.618 of May 11 high - May 18 low - May 24 high), 109.11 (June 7 low), 109.10 (weekly 50-MA), 108.13 (April low)
Resistance
110.44 (weekly high), 110.66 (resistance offered by the trend line from Dec high and Mar high), 110.82 (weekly 200-MA + weekly 10-MA + June 9 high), 111.04 (50-DMA), 111.71 (June 2 high)
Weekly chart - Bullish reversal above 110.82
- Last week’s ‘long-legged Doji’ candle suggests the recent sell-off from the high of 114.36 may have run out of steam, however, the trend reversal would be confirmed only if the spot breaks above 110.82 (weekly 200-MA), in which case the resistance at 111.71 (June 2 high) and 112.60 (weekly 100-MA) could be put to test.
- On the downside, only a close below weekly 50-MA of 109.10 would signal continuation of the sell-off from the high of 114.36 levels.
- On a 4-hour chart, we have a falling top formation. A break below 109.63 (4-hour chart support) could yield a revisit to 109.10 (weekly 50-MA).
AUD/USD Forecast: Bullish move about to gather pace
Weekly chart
- The spot is largely moving in a sideways channel since April 2016. The channel resistance is seen at 0.7717 and the support is seen at 0.7177.
- The rising trend line is seen offering support around 0.7370
- Breach of the descending trend line in January 2017 followed by a higher bottom formation + rebound from the weekly 50-MA suggests the spot is on track to test the channel resistance at 0.7717.
- The weekly MACD has turned the corner in favor of the bulls, while the RSI has turned bullish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.