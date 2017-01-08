USD/JPY Forecast: Weekly 200-MA of 111.28 could be put to test
The USD/JPY pair dipped to a low of 109.90 in the North American session after the slightly upbeat US core PCE data failed to yield a steeper yield curve - The spread/difference between the 10-yr yield and the 2-yr yield, which fell from 94 basis points [bps] to 91 bps on Monday, only improved slightly to 91.6 bps yesterday. Still, the spot managed to regain poise and move higher to 110.70 levels in the Asian session today.
Weekly chart
- A sharp recovery from the low of 109.90 to 110.70 has boosted the odds of the spot, leaving another higher low on the weekly 50-MA, which bottomed out in the Q1 and Q2 and is now sloping upwards.
- A break above the weekly high of 110.77 could yield a rally to weekly 200-MA level of 111.28.
Daily chart - Spinning bottom candle
- Tuesday’s spinning bottom candle if followed by a positive end of the day close today would signal the sell-off from the high of 114.49 has ended…however, only an end of the day close above 10-DMA [seen today at 111.04] would revive the bullish view. The 10-DMA is still sloping downwards, thus gains above the moving average could be short lived.
Hourly chart - Descending trend line offers support
Take note of the nice rebound from the support offered by the former falling channel resistance/downward sloping trend line.
View:
- The spot looks set to test weekly 200-MA level of 111.28 and may extend gains to 111.85 [weekly 100-MA] if the US ADP private sector employment data due at 12:15 GMT] beats estimates.
- However, gains above the weekly 200-MA of 111.28 could be short lived as the 10-DMA is still sloping downwards.
