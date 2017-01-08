USD/JPY Forecast: Weekly 200-MA of 111.28 could be put to test

The USD/JPY pair dipped to a low of 109.90 in the North American session after the slightly upbeat US core PCE data failed to yield a steeper yield curve - The spread/difference between the 10-yr yield and the 2-yr yield, which fell from 94 basis points [bps] to 91 bps on Monday, only improved slightly to 91.6 bps yesterday. Still, the spot managed to regain poise and move higher to 110.70 levels in the Asian session today.

