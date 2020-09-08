USD/JPY Current price: 106.04

Japan’s final Q2 GDP was downwardly revised to -7.9%, better than the -8.1% expected.

Tech shares resumed their declines, weighing on the market’s sentiment.

USD/JPY gaining bearish strength but holding within familiar levels.

The USD/JPY pair topped at 106.37 on the back of dollar’s demand, but fell to 105.85 with the US opening, weighed by another rough day in Wall Street. US indexes were sharply down in the first trading day of the week as the rout in tech shares continued. The Nasdaq Composite lost over 400 points and was the worst performer. The poor performance of US equities weighed on Treasury yields, which also edged lower.

In the data front, Japan published its final version of Q2 GDP, which was downwardly revised to -7.9% better than the -8.1% expected. The country’s Trade Balance resulted in ¥137.3B, much better than the ¥-181.3B anticipated by analysts. Even further, the August Econ Watchers Survey on the current situation improved from 41.1 from 43.9. This Wednesday, the country will publish July Machinery Orders, seen up 1.9% MoM.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair turned short-term bearish after giving up, now trading around the 106.00 level. The 4-hour chart shows that the price is stuck around converging 100 and 200 SMA, while the 20 SMA gains strength downward above the larger ones. The Momentum indicator heads firmly lower within negative levels, while the RSI hovers around 43. Still, the pair continues to trade within familiar levels. A relevant support level comes at 105.50, with bears having more chances on a break below it.

Support levels: 105.90 105.50 105.10

Resistance levels: 106.35 106.70 107.10