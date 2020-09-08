USD/JPY Current price: 106.04
- Japan’s final Q2 GDP was downwardly revised to -7.9%, better than the -8.1% expected.
- Tech shares resumed their declines, weighing on the market’s sentiment.
- USD/JPY gaining bearish strength but holding within familiar levels.
The USD/JPY pair topped at 106.37 on the back of dollar’s demand, but fell to 105.85 with the US opening, weighed by another rough day in Wall Street. US indexes were sharply down in the first trading day of the week as the rout in tech shares continued. The Nasdaq Composite lost over 400 points and was the worst performer. The poor performance of US equities weighed on Treasury yields, which also edged lower.
In the data front, Japan published its final version of Q2 GDP, which was downwardly revised to -7.9% better than the -8.1% expected. The country’s Trade Balance resulted in ¥137.3B, much better than the ¥-181.3B anticipated by analysts. Even further, the August Econ Watchers Survey on the current situation improved from 41.1 from 43.9. This Wednesday, the country will publish July Machinery Orders, seen up 1.9% MoM.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair turned short-term bearish after giving up, now trading around the 106.00 level. The 4-hour chart shows that the price is stuck around converging 100 and 200 SMA, while the 20 SMA gains strength downward above the larger ones. The Momentum indicator heads firmly lower within negative levels, while the RSI hovers around 43. Still, the pair continues to trade within familiar levels. A relevant support level comes at 105.50, with bears having more chances on a break below it.
Support levels: 105.90 105.50 105.10
Resistance levels: 106.35 106.70 107.10
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.2950 amid Brexit, coronavirus concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950, the lowest since late July. Concerns about the collapse of Brexit talks, tighter coronavirus-related restrictions, and the halt of AstraZeneca's vaccine trial are all weighing on the pound.
EUR/USD struggles below 1.18 amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading well below 1.18, struggling to recover. The halt of a coronavirus vaccine trial, rising COVID-19 cases in the old continent and uncertainty ahead of the ECB are weighing on the pair.
XAU/USD in search of a firm direction, confined in a range around $1930
Having found a decent support near the $1906 region, around 50-day SMA, the precious staged a goodish bounce on Tuesday from two-week lows and finally settled nearly unchanged for the day.
Forex Today: Vaccine trial halt exacerbates risk off mood, Brexit, BOC, and US fiscal talks eyed
The market mood remains damp amid the sell-off in tech stocks, Brexit issues, the US fiscal impasse, and AstraZeneca's halt of its coronavirus vaccine trial.
WTI trims early-Asia losses to regain $37.00, eyes API data
WTI refrains from declining below $36.50, benefits from risk-reset off-late. Abu Dhabi follows Saudi Arabia in cutting oil prices, virus woes, end of the driving season also weigh on the quote. USD strength keeps the traders in check ahead of private inventory numbers.