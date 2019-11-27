USD/JPY Current price: 109.16
- The US will release the second estimate of Q3 Gross Domestic Product, foreseen at 1.9%.
- USD/JPY bullish as long as above 108.85, a critical Fibonacci support level.
The dollar is the strongest this Wednesday, although major pairs continue trading within familiar levels. The USD/JPY pair currently sits a couple of pips below its weekly high of 109.20, ahead of a pile of US first-tier data. The country will release the second estimate of Q3 GDP, foreseen unchanged from the preliminary estimate at 1.9%. It will also publish October spending and income figures, alongside core PCE inflation, and Durable Goods Orders, seen down by 0.8% after falling by 1.2% in the previous month.
US Federal Reserve’s officials have lately suggested that rates will remain at the current level for a time, and data would likely be read in relation to how it would affect the Fed’s stance. Upbeat growth and inflation figures should spook the ghost of recession, therefore underpinning the greenback. Meanwhile, US-China trade talks continue, but investors seem to be disappointed by the lack of material progress.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading just above the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run at around 109.10, the immediate support. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is developing above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA advancing above the larger ones. Technical indicators have lost strength upward, but remain within positive levels, rather reflecting the lack of interest than suggesting upward exhaustion. The main bullish target is 109.48, this month high, while a relevant support comes at 108.85, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned rally.
Support levels: 109.10 108.85 108.50
Resistance levels: 109.50 109.80 110.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
