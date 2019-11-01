USD/JPY Current price: 108.05
- Risk aversion and the Fed sent the Japanese yen sharply up.
- US Nonfarm Payroll report expected to show a dismal jobs’ creation in October.
- USD/JPY consolidating at lows, technically bearish.
The USD/JPY pair is consolidating its latest losses, trading around the 108.00 level. The pair has fallen sharply for two consecutive days, weighed by the US Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement first, and later by doubts about the US-China trade deal, these last spurring demand for safe-haven assets. The pair remained muted throughout the Asian session, as the dismal sentiment eased with Asian and European equities managing to post modest intraday gains.
The wait-and-see stance has also to do with the upcoming US Nonfarm Payroll report to be out ahead of Wall Street’s opening. The US is expected to have added 85K new jobs in October, below the previous 136K. The unemployment rate is seen ticking higher from 3.5% to 3.6%, while average hourly earnings are seen up by 0.3% monthly basis and by 3.0% when compared to a year earlier. Early signs released throughout the month indicate that the report could be even worse than anticipated, which would force the greenback further lower.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading at its lowest since early October, bearish according to the 4-hour chart, as it has fallen below all of its moving averages, and capped by the 200 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have lost directional strength, but remain within oversold levels, skewing the risk to the downside. The pair will likely extend its decline on a break below 107.65, the immediate support, while in the case of an upbeat report, the pair can recover up to the 108.50 price zone.
Support levels: 107.65 107.30 106.90
Resistance levels: 108.15 108.50 108.80
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
