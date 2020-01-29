USD/JPY Current price: 109.06

Japan’s Consumer Confidence remained unchanged at 39.1 in January.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to maintain its monetary policy unchanged.

USD/JPY could turn bullish on a clear advance beyond 109.30, the immediate resistance.

Speculative interest cooled down during the Asian session amid a better performance of Wall Street and upcoming first-tier events. Nevertheless, assets considered safe-haven retain their strength, with the dollar appreciating modestly against its European rivals, and the Japanese yen recovering some ground. The USD/JPY pair trades just above the 109.00 figure, and with the bullish potential limited.

Japan published January Consumer Confidence, which remained unchanged at 39.1 against the expected 40.8. The US will publish today Wholesale Inventories, the Goods Trade Balance and Pending Home Sales, although the focus will be on the Federal Reserve announcement on monetary policy, to be out during the American afternoon. The central bank is largely expected to keep rates on hold, and won’t provide fresh forecasts. Powell’s speech will be scrutinized in search of clues about future decisions.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading a few pips above the 50% retracement of its January rally at 108.90, the immediate support. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair remains unable to surpass a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators stalled their recoveries below their midlines, all of which reflect the lack of buying interest. The pair would need to advance beyond 109.30 to be able to extend its advance and approach the 110.00 figure.

Support levels: 108.90 108.65 108.20

Resistance levels: 109.30 109.65 110.00