USD/JPY Forecast: Waiting for the Fed

Waiting for the FED . The USD/JPY pair recovered some ground this Wednesday, back above the 113.00 threshold ahead of Wall Street's opening, helped by a strong ADP private sector employment survey coming from the US. A modest recovery in worldwide equities, is also supporting the cross. Much of the upcoming direction will depend on the outcome of the FED's monetary policy meeting, but from a technical point of view, the upside potential seems limited, given that in the 1 hour chart, the price is developing well below its 100 and 200 SMAs. In the mentioned chart, however, technical indicators aim higher within positive territory, indicating no selling interest around the pair at the time being. In the 4 hours chart, the 100 SMA caps the upside around 114.10, the Momentum indicator turned flat below its 100 level, whilst the RSI indicator maintains a neutral stance, hovering around 47.

