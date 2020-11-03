USD/JPY Current price: 104.68

The American dollar is under strong selling pressure, equities soar ahead of the US presidential election´s result.

Key states first results will be out after 00:30 GMT Wednesday.

USD/JPY is trading at the upper end of its latest range, but still below 105.00.

The US presidential election day has come. The greenback is under strong selling pressure as equities and commodities advance. Volatility took over the financial world and will persist until Wednesday’s European morning, as results will be out throughout the next Asian session. The USD/JPY pair trades uneventfully near its weekly high, as investors are ignoring the safe-haven pair. A holiday in Japan exacerbated the quietness at the beginning of the day.

US citizens are heading into the polls, and the first results will start to come around 00:30 GMT Wednesday. Data from key states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arizona will be out after 1:00 GMT. The trick comes from mail-in ballots’ counting. Some states estimate that it could take up to two weeks to complete it, although most are confident they will finish by Friday. Still, US President Trump has menaced with legal action if the results are delayed. The country is preparing for a rough night and so do markets.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair maintains a positive stance in the short-term, as, in the 4-hour chart, it continues developing above a bullish 20 SMA. The Momentum indicator aims higher within positive levels, while the RSI is stable at around 55. The 100 SMA, however, maintains its bearish slope around 104.95, providing dynamic resistance. The pair would have better chances of extending its gains once above 105.10.

Support levels: 104.30 103.95 103.50

Resistance levels: 105.10 105.50 105.90