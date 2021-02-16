USD/JPY Current price: 105.88

Long-term US Treasury yields reached pre-pandemic levels.

Japan Tertiary Industry Index contracted 0.4% in December, slightly better than expected.

USD/JPY trades near the 106.00 level and is poised to break above it.

The USD/JPY pair broke higher amid soaring US Treasury yields, reaching 105.96, its highest since last October. Investors ignored the poor performance of equities, as Wall Street retreated from all-time highs achieved in pre-opening trading, focusing on government debt yields, as long-term ones reached levels last seen in February 2020.

Japan published the December Tertiary Industry Index, which came in at -0.4% vs the -0.6% expected. The country will release the January Merchandise Trade Balance Total, foreseen at ¥ -600 billion down from the previous ¥749.6 B. It will also publish December Machinery Orders, expected at -3% YoY.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is overbought in the near-term, but technical readings support a bullish continuation in the upcoming sessions. In the 4-hour chart, the pair surged from around a firmly bullish 20 SMA, which accelerated north above the larger ones. Technical indicators consolidate within overbought levels, without signs of changing course. The positive momentum will likely accelerate on a break above 106.10.

Support levels: 105.40 104.95 104.70

Resistance levels: 106.10 106.45 106.80