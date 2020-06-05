USD/JPY Current price: 109.29

The US economy is expected to have lost 8 million jobs in May.

An upbeat market mood continues to dominate the financial world.

USD/JPY bullish in the short-term could run to 110.00 on a break above 109.45.

The USD/JPY pair has hit a fresh multi-week high of 109.42 during Asian trading hours amid the market’s mood improving alongside equities’ performance. Asian and European indexes trade in the green, boosted by the ECB’s decision to boost stimulus announced on Thursday. Japanese data released overnight was mixed, as Overall Household Spending declined by 11.1% YoY in April, better than anticipated. However, the preliminary estimate of the April Leading Economic Index plunged to 76.2 from 85.1, also missing the market’s expectations.

Investors are now on hold ahead of the US Nonfarm Payroll report. The country is expected to have lost 8 million jobs in May, while the unemployment rate is seen jumping to 19.8% from 14.7%. The headline reading would be an improvement from the 20.5 million jobs lost in April, while a 20% unemployment rate has been on the table ever since the pandemic hit the country. With that in mind, the chances of a steeper dollar’s decline with numbers within expectations are limited.

Instead, the market will focus on how equities react to the news and trade in consequence, with rallying stocks most likely pressuring the greenback.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading at around 109.30 ahead of the event, bullish in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it’s holding well above a bullish 20 SMA, which currently stands at around 108.80. The larger moving averages grind higher, although far below the current level. The Momentum indicator picked up within positive levels, while the RSI indicator keeps consolidating near overbought readings. Beyond the mentioned daily high, and within a risk-on environment, the pair could extend its rally towards the 110.00 region with the release of the NFP report. To the downside, the main support comes at 108.65, with bulls retaining control as long as the pair remains above it.

Support levels: 109.00 108.65 108.25

Resistance levels: 109.45 109.80 110.10