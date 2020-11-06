USD/JPY Current price: 103.40
- The US is expected to have recovered 600K job positions in October.
- The US presidential election remains undefined with a slight advantage to Joe Biden.
- USD/JPY to accelerate its slump on a break below 103.07.
The USD/JPY pair has extended its weekly decline to 103.35, a fresh 8-month low, consolidating weekly losses amid persistent tensions surrounding the US presidential election. President Donald Trump gave a speech late Thursday, claiming fraud and a rigged election. The media is calling it his “most dishonest speech,” and several networks interrupted their broadcasts. Meanwhile, ballots’ counting continues in a few states where the two contestants are neck-to-neck. The dollar remains under strong selling pressure across the board.
Japanese data released at the beginning of the day came in better than anticipated, although still indicating economic contraction. Labor Cash Earnings were down by 0.9% YoY in September, while Overall House Spending was down 10.2%. The focus now shifts back to the US, as the country will publish the Nonfarm Payroll report, expected to show that 600K new jobs were added in October. The unemployment rate is seen contracting to 7.7% from 7.9%. As it happens with most data released these days, the most likely scenario is that it will be overshadowed by the election’s woes.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading near the mentioned low, maintaining its strong bearish bias. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair keeps sliding below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating south below the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, resumed their declines after a modest corrective advance, back again in oversold levels. March 12 daily low at 103.07 is the immediate support level, with further declines expected on a break below it.
Support levels: 103.05 102.70 102.25
Resistance levels: 103.50 103.95 104.30
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
