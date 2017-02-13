USD/JPY Forecast: Upside still looking limited

USD/JPY Current price: 113.72

Upside still looking limited. Despite trading some 30 pips above Friday's close and rising European equities, the USD/JPY pair is biased lower intraday, having quickly retreated on an early attempt to regain the 114.00 level. During the past Asian session, Japan released its Q4 GDP figures, showing that the economy expanded by 0.2% in the three months to December, and by 1% annually. The figures were slightly below market's expectations of 0.3% and 1.1% respectively. The 1 hour chart shows that the price is well above its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest crossing above the largest, usually a sign of bullish continuation, but the Momentum indicator turned sharply lower, now within bearish territory, whilst the RSI indicator hovers around 56, showing little directional strength. In the 4 hours chart, the price is trading between its 100 and 200 SMAs, with this last converging with a Fibonacci retracement around 114.50, the level to surpass to deny the downside. Technical indicators in this last time frame have turned flat within positive territory, after correcting overbought readings, indicating limited selling interest, probably due to the mentioned rally in local stocks.

Support levels: 113.35 112.90 112.50

Resistance levels: 114.15 114.50 114.90

