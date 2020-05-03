USD/JPY Current Price: 106.90

Japan’s Tokyo inflation up by just 0.2% YoY in April, manufacturing output down to 41.9.

Markets to remain closed in the Asian country amid a local holiday.

USD/JPY neutral-to-bearish, at risk of extending its slump.

The USD/JPY settled at 106.90, down for the week. The pair attempted to regain the 107.00 level on Thursday, but the broad dollar’s weakness weighed more. The sour tone of equities and US Treasury yields consolidating at weekly lows weighed on the pair. Japan released Tokyo inflation, which was up by 0.2% YoY in April, below the expected 0.4%. The core reading which excludes fresh food prices, printed at -0.1%. The April Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI came in at 41.9, below the previous 43.7. Japanese markets will remain close at the beginning of the day due to a local holiday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is bearish according to the daily chart, as it continues to develop below all of its moving averages. The 20 DMA heads marginally lower providing dynamic resistance at around 107.70, also a strong static resistance level. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain within negative levels, lacking directional strength. In the shorter term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is neutral-to-bearish as technical indicators hover within neutral levels, as the price pressures its 20 SMA while below the larger ones.

Support levels: 106.50 106.10 105.70

Resistance levels: 107.30 107.70 108.05