USD/JPY Current price: 107.36

The BOJ expanded its support program to 110 trillion yen.

US Retail Sales are expected to have bounced in MAY.

USD/JPY stuck around the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily slump.

The USD/JPY pair has advanced to 107.64 at the beginning of the Asian session, as Wall Street’s positive close sent Asian equities higher, while European ones are also in the green. The US Federal Reserve announced it will begin buying corporate bonds. Additionally, the US Government is looking into a $1 trillion infrastructure spending program, which could boost the economy. The pair, however, retreated from the mentioned high and currently trades in the 107.30 price zone.

The Bank of Japan had a monetary policy meeting, yet, as expected, rates were left unchanged. "Interest rates are not likely to be raised in fiscal 2021 or fiscal 2022," said Governor Kuroda. Policymakers decided to further boost its support program to 110 trillion yen. As it’s well known, the decision was the result of the steep downturn related to the coronavirus crisis.

The US session will bring May Retail Sales, foreseen bouncing from -16.4% to 8%. The core reading, Retail Sales Control Group, is expected at 4.7% from -15.3%. Given the positive tone of equities, a better-than-expected reading could send them further up, and weigh on the safe-haven yen.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading around the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily slump, and the 4-hour chart shows that the bullish potential remains well limited. Technical indicators have turned south, although they are currently within neutral levels, while the price is unable to advance beyond a flat 200 SMA. The main resistance comes at 107.80, where the pair has the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned decline. The bearish case will be firmer on a break below 106.95, the immediate support.

Support levels: 106.95 106.60 106.25

Resistance levels: 107.80 108.20 108.50