USD/JPY Forecast: Upside limited below 114.50

Upside limited below 114.50. The USD/JPY pair regained the 114.00 level, on the back of steady gains in stocks and a further advances in US yields, as 10-year benchmark jumped to 2.55% this Thursday. US first batch of data disappointed, putting the pair in retreat mode from a daily high of 114.46, but the 1 hour chart shows that the price is well above the 100 and 200 SMAs, whilst technical indicators are retreating modestly from overbought readings. Still, upcoming direction will depend on the next round of US data to be release after Wall Street's opening. The pair has a major Fibonacci resistance at 114.50, the level to surpass to become more constructive. In the 4 hours chart, the upside seems limited, with a sharply bearish 100 SMA heading lower a few pips above the mentioned Fibonacci resistance, and technical indicators turning south within bullish territory.

