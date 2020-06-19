USD/JPY Current price: 106.90

Japanese core inflation fell to -0.2% in May, missing the market’s expectations.

US Federal Reserve chief’s Powell scheduled to speak in the American afternoon.

USD/JPY neutral-to-bearish in the short-term, stocks offset chances of a decline.

Little is going on in the FX board, with majors consolidating around Thursday’s closing levels. The USD/JPY pair is trading just below the 107.00 level, confined to a 20 pips’ range ever since the day started. Equities, on the other hand, are posting substantial gains, shrugging off the negative mood. US Treasury yields have also recovered some ground, but remain within familiar levels.

Concerns about the coronavirus spread remain high, although China said that the outbreak in Beijing is under control, somehow cooling such concerns. US President Trump had redoubled his attacks on China, not only blaming it for the pandemic but threatening with “a complete decoupling from China,” as he tweeted.

In the data front, Japan published the May National CPI, which came in at 0.1% YoY. The core reading, which excludes fresh food, however, fell to -0.2%, below the -0.1% expected. The US won’t release macroeconomic data this Friday, but Fed’s head Powell is set to offer a speech.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-bearish, trading at the lower end of its weekly range. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA continues heading south above the current level and below the larger moving averages, providing dynamic resistance. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain directionless, but within negative levels. Given the positive tone of equities, a downward move seems unlikely for the upcoming sessions, although the upside is also limited, particularly if the pair remains below 107.30.

Support levels: 106.60 106.25 105.90

Resistance levels: 107.30 107.80 108.20