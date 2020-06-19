USD/JPY Current price: 106.90
- Japanese core inflation fell to -0.2% in May, missing the market’s expectations.
- US Federal Reserve chief’s Powell scheduled to speak in the American afternoon.
- USD/JPY neutral-to-bearish in the short-term, stocks offset chances of a decline.
Little is going on in the FX board, with majors consolidating around Thursday’s closing levels. The USD/JPY pair is trading just below the 107.00 level, confined to a 20 pips’ range ever since the day started. Equities, on the other hand, are posting substantial gains, shrugging off the negative mood. US Treasury yields have also recovered some ground, but remain within familiar levels.
Concerns about the coronavirus spread remain high, although China said that the outbreak in Beijing is under control, somehow cooling such concerns. US President Trump had redoubled his attacks on China, not only blaming it for the pandemic but threatening with “a complete decoupling from China,” as he tweeted.
In the data front, Japan published the May National CPI, which came in at 0.1% YoY. The core reading, which excludes fresh food, however, fell to -0.2%, below the -0.1% expected. The US won’t release macroeconomic data this Friday, but Fed’s head Powell is set to offer a speech.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-bearish, trading at the lower end of its weekly range. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA continues heading south above the current level and below the larger moving averages, providing dynamic resistance. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain directionless, but within negative levels. Given the positive tone of equities, a downward move seems unlikely for the upcoming sessions, although the upside is also limited, particularly if the pair remains below 107.30.
Support levels: 106.60 106.25 105.90
Resistance levels: 107.30 107.80 108.20
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
