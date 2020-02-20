USD/JPY Current price: 112.07

The dollar keeps strengthening on data imbalances, coronavirus concerns.

FOMC Meeting Minutes confirmed Powell & Co. to keep rates on hold for some time.

USD/JPY next relevant resistance level at 112.40, April 2019 monthly high.

The USD/JPY pair extends its unstoppable run, above 112.00 and trading at its highest since April 2019. The dollar is strengthening against most major rivals as dismal data elsewhere and coronavirus concerns opposed to robust US macro figures. On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve published the Minutes of its latest meeting, triggering no market reaction as Powell & Co. reiterated that rates are in the right place, hinting no moves at sight. Policymakers highlighted once again their concerns about the possible effects of coronavirus on the economy and provided details on tapering short-term bonds’ buying.

Wall Street closed the day with substantial gains yesterday, but Asian shares were unable to follow the lead. Revived concerns about the coronavirus capped demand for high-yielding assets, as death cases are being reported outside China, while this last, once again change the counting methodology.

Japan didn’t release relevant data at the beginning of the day. The US macroeconomic calendar includes today the usual weekly unemployment claims data, and the February Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey foreseen at 12 from the previous 17.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading a few pips below its daily high of 112.09, extremely overbought yet with no signs it could change course. In the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA accelerated north far below the current level, while technical indicators are losing strength upward, but holding near their highs. April’s monthly high stands at 112.39, the next relevant resistance level. Speculative interest may start taking some profits out of the table if the level is reached, but bulls will likely retain control.

Support levels: 111.60 111.20 109.80

Resistance levels: 112.40 112.70 113.00