The USD/JPY pair remains neutral in the near term. The 4-hour chart shows that the price is seesawing around directionless moving averages, which are confined to a tight 20 pips range. In the meantime, technical indicators remain flat around their midlines. The pair bottomed at 109.40 on Tuesday, now the immediate support level. Spikes beyond 110.00 have been quickly reverted, with the bullish potential increasing on a break above 110.25.

On the data front, Japan published the June Leading Economic Index, which was confirmed at 104.1 as expected. The Coincident Index for the same period was upwardly revised to 94.5. The US will publish July Durable Goods Orders, seen down by 0.3% MoM, while the core reading is foreseen up by 0.5%.

Asian indexes are mixed, not far from their opening levels, while European ones post modest intraday gains. Meanwhile, US government bond yields pressure weekly highs, with the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note near its daily top at 1.304%. Ahead of the opening, US indexes hold on to weekly gains.

Wednesday sees majors consolidating, with the greenback mainly weak across the FX board. The USD/JPY pair trades in the 109.80 price zone, marginally higher for the day. The market’s mood is positive, although a pinch of caution is present, as investors await Jackson Hole and words from US Federal Reserve head Jerome Powell.

