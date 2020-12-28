USD/JPY Current price: 103.50

US President Donald Trump signed the relief/funding bill.

Markets are mostly optimistic, with the positive sentiment weighing on the dollar.

USD/JPY is technically neutral, although the risk remains skewed to the downside.

The greenback started the week on the back-foot, falling against its major rivals amid ruling optimism. After a post-Brexit deal was achieved on Christmas Eve, investors welcomed news that immunization against coronavirus has begun in Europe with the Pfizer vaccine. The positive mood was later boosted by headlines indicating that US President Trump finally signed the relief/funding bill without amendments. The USD/JPY pair trades in the red around 103.50.

Japan published the preliminary estimates of November Industrial Production, which fell 3.4% YoY, much better than the -10% expected. When compared to the previous month, Industrial Production remained flat, against a 4% advance expected. The US calendar will include this Monday the December Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair remains neutral in the near-term, with the risk skewed to the downside. Bears will have better chances on a break below 103.15, the immediate support level. The 4-hour chart shows that it’s developing below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators seesaw around their midlines. Approaches to the 104.00 area will likely attract selling interest.

Support levels: 103.15 102.70 102.25

Resistance levels: 103.90 104.30 104.70