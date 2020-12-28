USD/JPY Current price: 103.50
- US President Donald Trump signed the relief/funding bill.
- Markets are mostly optimistic, with the positive sentiment weighing on the dollar.
- USD/JPY is technically neutral, although the risk remains skewed to the downside.
The greenback started the week on the back-foot, falling against its major rivals amid ruling optimism. After a post-Brexit deal was achieved on Christmas Eve, investors welcomed news that immunization against coronavirus has begun in Europe with the Pfizer vaccine. The positive mood was later boosted by headlines indicating that US President Trump finally signed the relief/funding bill without amendments. The USD/JPY pair trades in the red around 103.50.
Japan published the preliminary estimates of November Industrial Production, which fell 3.4% YoY, much better than the -10% expected. When compared to the previous month, Industrial Production remained flat, against a 4% advance expected. The US calendar will include this Monday the December Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair remains neutral in the near-term, with the risk skewed to the downside. Bears will have better chances on a break below 103.15, the immediate support level. The 4-hour chart shows that it’s developing below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators seesaw around their midlines. Approaches to the 104.00 area will likely attract selling interest.
Support levels: 103.15 102.70 102.25
Resistance levels: 103.90 104.30 104.70
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades back above 1.2200
The EUR/USD is trading around the 1.2200 figure, within familiar levels. Market players are trying to digest the latest updates on Brexit and the US relief-funding bill. Stocks advance, reflecting the ongoing optimism.
GBP/USD plummets to 1.3470 area
The dollar is in recovery mode against its major rivals, with GBP/USD turning red and trading near its daily low. A post-Brexit deal was achieved on Christmas Eve, but not all is set and done.
XAU/USD off lows, still in the red below $1880 level
A combination of factors prompted some intraday selling around gold on Monday. The upbeat market mood, pickup in the US bond yields kept a lid on the early uptick. A modest USD bounce exerted some pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.
Over ten cryptocurrency companies ditched XRP support; the token may re-test April's barrier of $0.17
The number of cryptocurrency trading platforms and investment companies ditching XRP is growing. Since the US Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against Ripple, the startup behind XRP, over ten companies either delisted XRP or suspended trading and other operations with the token.
DXY bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus
DXY refreshes intraday low, drops back below 10-day SMA. The previous resistance line from November 04 lures the greenback bears. 21-day SMA, monthly resistance line add to the upside barrier.