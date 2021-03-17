USD/JPY Current price: 108.83
- US Treasury yields retreated from fresh one-year highs, ended the day unchanged.
- Wall Street advanced with the US Federal Reserve announcement, limiting USD/JPY decline.
- USD/JPY ends the day in the red but still within familiar levels.
The USD/JPY pair spent the day hovering around the 109.00 figure, finally shedding some ground with the US Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement, which sent the greenback down across the board. However, Wall Street changed course with it, as the three major indexes turned green, erasing early losses. Stocks gains partially offset the yen’s bullish potential. As for US Treasury yields, they peaked at fresh one-year highs ahead of the announcement but eased afterwards. The yield on the 10-year note stands at around 1.62%, pretty much unchanged from Tuesday’s close.
Japan published the February Merchandise Trade Balance Total, which posted a surplus of ¥217.4 billion, missing expectations, as imports were up by 11.8% while exports decreased by 4.5%. The country won’t release relevant data this Thursday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair trades around 108.80, under pressure but not yet bearish. The 4-hour chart shows that the risk has skewed to the downside, as the pair has fallen below a now directionless 20 SMA, while technical indicators head firmly lower within negative levels. Still, the longer moving averages maintain their bullish slopes below the current level. The immediate support is 108.70, although a more relevant one comes in the 108.30 price zone, where the pair bottomed last week.
Support levels: 108.70 108.30 107.95
Resistance levels: 109.30 109.60 110.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
