USD/JPY Current price: 108.83

US Treasury yields retreated from fresh one-year highs, ended the day unchanged.

Wall Street advanced with the US Federal Reserve announcement, limiting USD/JPY decline.

USD/JPY ends the day in the red but still within familiar levels.

The USD/JPY pair spent the day hovering around the 109.00 figure, finally shedding some ground with the US Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement, which sent the greenback down across the board. However, Wall Street changed course with it, as the three major indexes turned green, erasing early losses. Stocks gains partially offset the yen’s bullish potential. As for US Treasury yields, they peaked at fresh one-year highs ahead of the announcement but eased afterwards. The yield on the 10-year note stands at around 1.62%, pretty much unchanged from Tuesday’s close.

Japan published the February Merchandise Trade Balance Total, which posted a surplus of ¥217.4 billion, missing expectations, as imports were up by 11.8% while exports decreased by 4.5%. The country won’t release relevant data this Thursday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair trades around 108.80, under pressure but not yet bearish. The 4-hour chart shows that the risk has skewed to the downside, as the pair has fallen below a now directionless 20 SMA, while technical indicators head firmly lower within negative levels. Still, the longer moving averages maintain their bullish slopes below the current level. The immediate support is 108.70, although a more relevant one comes in the 108.30 price zone, where the pair bottomed last week.

Support levels: 108.70 108.30 107.95

Resistance levels: 109.30 109.60 110.00