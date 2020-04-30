USD/JPY Current price: 106.61

Sales in Japan declined in March, Consumer Confidence plummeted in April.

The US will publish today, updates on inflation and employment.

USD/JPY ranging at the bottom of its monthly range, bearish.

The USD/JPY pair is consolidating this Thursday at the lower end of its monthly range, as the greenback remains weak post-Wednesday events. Most global indexes trade in the green, amid mounting hopes there’s light at the end of the current coronavirus crisis tunnel. Spain and Italy continue to report falling numbers of contagion and deaths and have presented plans to re-open their economies, as other European countries. Tests of remdesivir have had some encouraging results, although more testing and data is required.

Japan released March Retail Trade figures, which were down by 4.5% in the month and by 4.6% when compared to a year earlier. Large Retailers’ Sales plunged by 10.1%, while Industrial Production was down by 3.7%. Meanwhile, April Consumer Confidence fell to 21.6 from 30.9 previously.

The US will publish today March Personal Income and Personal Expenditure figures, alongside core PCE inflation, seen at 1.6% from 1.8%. The country will also release Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended April 24, seen at 3500K.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is technically bearish, and with scope to extend its decline, should the market mood remains positive. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA maintains its downward slope above the current level providing intraday dynamic resistance. Technical indicators have lost directional strength, but remain within negative levels. The main support is 106.10, with a steeper decline expected on a break below it.

Support levels: 106.50 106.10 105.80

Resistance levels: 106.95 107.30 107.70