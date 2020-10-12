USD/JPY Current price: 105.52

China set the yuan fixing weaker than expected, providing temporal support to equities.

Investors kick-start the week with a cautious mood amid no coronavirus aid package in the US.

USD/JPY at risk of extending its decline once below 105.40.

The USD/JPY pair is trading marginally lower at the beginning of the week, as financial markets started the week with a sour mood. News that the US was unable to agree on a coronavirus aid package and a steep increase in new infections in Europe dent the sentiment. Japanese data was mixed, as Machinery Orders were up by 0.2% in August, beating expectations, while the September PPI fell 0.8% YoY in September. Also, the preliminary estimate of September Machine Tool Orders fell in September 15% YoY, better than the -23% expected.

Overnight, China set the yuan fixing at 6.7126, weaker than expected, while according to a local media outlet, the country “unveiled a new comprehensive reform plan for Shenzhen,” giving local authorities there a “more direct and greater say in business” in areas such as carrying out market-based economic reforms. Such headlines boosted local equities, which provide support to indexes in the rest of Asia and Europe, which anyway trade mixed and near their opening levels.

The US and Canada celebrate different holidays today, with markets in the Americas closed and hence, no data will be out.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading near a daily low of 105.42 and is technically bearish. The 4-hour chart shows that it is below the 20 and 200 SMAs, while above the 100 SMA, all of them lacking clear directional strength. Technical indicators, in the meantime, hold within negative levels, also lacking directional momentum. Nevertheless, the risk is skewed to the downside, with further declines expected on a break below 105.40 a strong static support level.

Support levels: 105.40 105.00 104.65

Resistance levels: 105.80 106.25 106.60