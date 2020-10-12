USD/JPY Current price: 105.52
- China set the yuan fixing weaker than expected, providing temporal support to equities.
- Investors kick-start the week with a cautious mood amid no coronavirus aid package in the US.
- USD/JPY at risk of extending its decline once below 105.40.
The USD/JPY pair is trading marginally lower at the beginning of the week, as financial markets started the week with a sour mood. News that the US was unable to agree on a coronavirus aid package and a steep increase in new infections in Europe dent the sentiment. Japanese data was mixed, as Machinery Orders were up by 0.2% in August, beating expectations, while the September PPI fell 0.8% YoY in September. Also, the preliminary estimate of September Machine Tool Orders fell in September 15% YoY, better than the -23% expected.
Overnight, China set the yuan fixing at 6.7126, weaker than expected, while according to a local media outlet, the country “unveiled a new comprehensive reform plan for Shenzhen,” giving local authorities there a “more direct and greater say in business” in areas such as carrying out market-based economic reforms. Such headlines boosted local equities, which provide support to indexes in the rest of Asia and Europe, which anyway trade mixed and near their opening levels.
The US and Canada celebrate different holidays today, with markets in the Americas closed and hence, no data will be out.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading near a daily low of 105.42 and is technically bearish. The 4-hour chart shows that it is below the 20 and 200 SMAs, while above the 100 SMA, all of them lacking clear directional strength. Technical indicators, in the meantime, hold within negative levels, also lacking directional momentum. Nevertheless, the risk is skewed to the downside, with further declines expected on a break below 105.40 a strong static support level.
Support levels: 105.40 105.00 104.65
Resistance levels: 105.80 106.25 106.60
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pierces 1.1800 amid renewed dollar’s demand
EUR/USD is under pressure in a slow start to the week. The greenback finds support in a not so positive mood, amid no progress in a US stimulus fiscal package. A holiday in the US keeps volumes limited.
GBP/USD eases towards 1.3000 amid broad US dollar rebound
GBP/USD heads back towards 1.3000 amid fresh US dollar rebound. UK PM Johnson up for Australia-style trade deal ahead of the October 15 deadline. Eyes on BOE’s Bailey as London braces for tougher restrictions to contain the coronavirus spread.
Gold eyes 50-HMA support at $1912 after bearish breakdown
Gold (XAU/USD) drops 0.50% so far this Monday, reversing Friday’s surge to two-week highs of $1930 amid a broad US dollar rebound and a technical breakdown on the hourly chart. 50-HMA at $1912 offers immediate cushion.
Crypto market gets ready for the trip to the moon
The cryptocurrency market turned a new leaf over the weekend after volatility returned. The flagship cryptocurrency broke out past $11,000 and tested resistance at $11,500.
WTI: Double top on daily chart, 100-DMA offers immediate support
WTI (futures on NYMEX) extends its run of losses into a second straight day on Monday, in the face of a bearish reversal, which ensued after the price formed a double top formation on the daily chart.