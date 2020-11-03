USD/JPY Current price: 104.58

The American currency fell across the board as the US heads into voting polls.

The Bank of Japan will publish the Minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting.

USD/JPY has lost its bullish potential, will likely fall on a break below 104.00.

The USD/JPY pair edged lower on Tuesday, amid the broad dollar’s weakness. The decline, however, has been limited by substantial demand for high-yielding assets, in detriment of the safe-haven yen. Wall Street advanced, with the three major indexes adding roughly 2% each. Government debt fell with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note hitting a daily high of 0.90%.

Japan started the day with a holiday and without offering macroeconomic data. This Wednesday, however, the Bank of Japan will publish the Minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting. The focus, however, will be on the outcome of the US presidential election, and whether a clear winner can be called in the near-term.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The short-term picture for USD/JPY is neutral-to-bearish, according to the 4-hour chart. In the mentioned time-frame it has broken below its 20 SMA, which remains below the larger one. Technical indicators have eased from daily highs, to stabilize around their midlines. A steeper decline will be clearer on a break below the 104.00 area, as the pair bottomed around it in the last two months.

Support levels: 104.30 103.95 103.50

Resistance levels: 105.05 105.40 105.85