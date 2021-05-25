USD/JPY Current price: 108.70
- The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note fell intraday to 1.56%.
- Japan will publish on Wednesday the March Leading Economic Index.
- USD/JPY is at risk of falling further as it approaches weekly lows.
The USD/JPY pair keeps trading below the 109.00 figure, meeting sellers on attempts to run beyond the level. The pair advanced ahead of the US opening as the dollar gathered some market’s attention ahead of Wall Street’s close but quickly changed course as US Treasury yields fell. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.56%, its lowest in two weeks. The sour tone of US indexes added pressure on the pair ahead of the US close.
Japan didn’t publish relevant data on Tuesday but will release this Wednesday the April Corporate Service Price Index foreseen at 1.5% from 0.7% previously, and the March Leading Economic Index, previously estimated at 103.2.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair trades around 108.70. and the 4-hour chart shows that the risk remains skewed to the downside. The pair met sellers around a directionless 100 SMA, now trading below all of its moving averages, as technical indicators turned lower, the Momentum crossing its midline and the RSI currently at 43. The weekly low stands at 108.55, the level to pierce to see the pair extending its slide.
Support levels: 108.55 108.20 107.90
Resistance levels: 109.35 109.80 110.10
