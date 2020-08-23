USD/JPY Current price: 105.79
- Better than anticipated US data lifted USD/JPY from a fresh monthly low.
- US Treasury yields fell on Friday, ending near their weekly lows.
- USD/JPY neutral-to-bearish could break below the 105.00 level.
The USD/JPY pair heads into the weekly opening trading below in the 105.70 price zone, down last week but off a monthly low at 105.09. The pair traded as high as 106.06 on Friday, underpinned by robust US economic data and the positive tone of Wall Street. It later retreated on demand for safety, weighed by falling US Treasury yields. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note settled at 0.63% just above its weekly low. Despite encouraging macroeconomic data, uncertainty about future economic developments persist.
Japan published its July National CPI, with the core reading remaining flat when compared to a year earlier, missing the market’s expectations of 0.1%. The August preliminary estimate of the Jibun Bank Manufacturing PM recovered from 45.2 in July to 46.6, still in contraction territory. Data continues to reflect the sharp economic contraction in the country.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-bearish according to the daily chart, as it settled around a bearish 20 SMA while the larger ones remain above the current level. Technical indicators, in the meantime, lost directional strength, the Momentum around its 100 level and the RSI at 45. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart the technical picture is quite alike, as the pair is trading between directionless 20 and 100 SMA, as indicators turned lower around their midlines.
Support levels: 105.60 105.25 104.85
Resistance levels: 106.05 106.45 106.80
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
