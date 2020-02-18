USD/JPY Current price: 109.72
- Coronavirus-related concerns spurred risk aversion, taking their toll on economic growth.
- US scarce macroeconomic calendar unlikely to affect assets this Tuesday.
- USD/JPY at the lower end of its latest range, bearish below 109.40.
The USD/JPY pair trades lower in range, as the market’s sentiment has taken a turn to the worse at the beginning of the Asian session. Dovish Minutes from the RBA alongside renewed concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak weighed on high-yielding assets. The disease’s death toll stands now above 1,800, and the quarantine extends in China, but it also took its toll on the economy. Apple issued a warning that coronavirus will hit sales due to production issues and closed stores in China.
Stocks are sharply down in Europe, while US Treasury yields moved lower ahead of Wall Street’s opening. Japan didn’t release economic data overnight, and the US session has nothing relevant to offer. It will release the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for February and December TIC Flows.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading at the lower end of its latest range but retains its short-term neutral stance. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is trading just below a flat 20 SMA, but above the 100 and 200 SMA, both converging around 109.40. Technical indicators stand below their midlines, but without directional strength. The mentioned 109.40 is the immediate support and the level to break to confirm additional declines ahead.
Support levels: 109.40 109.00 108.65
Resistance levels: 109.95 110.30 110.60
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits new 34-month lows after poor German figures, amid coronavirus fears
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.0820, the lowest since 2017, as the coronavirus outbreak is taking its economic toll on Apple among others. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed expectations with 8.7 points.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.30 as markets shrug off wage figures
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 as investors ignore weak UK wage figures and Brexit concerns once again. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
Forex Today: Coronavirus takes a bite from the apple, Gold gains, Bitcoin bounces
The coronavirus outbreak's economic impact is growing as Apple, the iPhone maker has issued a warning that it is unable to meet its guidance due to production and issues and closed stores in China. The tech giant's announcement has been weighing on the market mood, pushing gold and the yen higher.
Gold eases from two-week highs, trades below $1,590
The XAU/USD pair fluctuated in a tight range on Monday in the absence of significant market drives and turned north during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday with the precious metal capitalizing on risk-off flows.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.