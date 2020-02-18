USD/JPY Current price: 109.72

Coronavirus-related concerns spurred risk aversion, taking their toll on economic growth.

US scarce macroeconomic calendar unlikely to affect assets this Tuesday.

USD/JPY at the lower end of its latest range, bearish below 109.40.

The USD/JPY pair trades lower in range, as the market’s sentiment has taken a turn to the worse at the beginning of the Asian session. Dovish Minutes from the RBA alongside renewed concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak weighed on high-yielding assets. The disease’s death toll stands now above 1,800, and the quarantine extends in China, but it also took its toll on the economy. Apple issued a warning that coronavirus will hit sales due to production issues and closed stores in China.

Stocks are sharply down in Europe, while US Treasury yields moved lower ahead of Wall Street’s opening. Japan didn’t release economic data overnight, and the US session has nothing relevant to offer. It will release the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for February and December TIC Flows.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading at the lower end of its latest range but retains its short-term neutral stance. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is trading just below a flat 20 SMA, but above the 100 and 200 SMA, both converging around 109.40. Technical indicators stand below their midlines, but without directional strength. The mentioned 109.40 is the immediate support and the level to break to confirm additional declines ahead.

Support levels: 109.40 109.00 108.65

Resistance levels: 109.95 110.30 110.60