USD/JPY Current price: 104.67
- US consumer confidence plunged amid election’s uncertainty, covid outbreaks.
- Japan Q3 GDP is foreseen at 4.4% QoQ, annual growth is expected at 18.9%.
- USD/JPY is firmly bearish in the near-term and could fall towards 103.70.
The USD/JPY pair fell ahead of the close, ending the week with sharp losses in the 104.60 price zone. Equities advanced, and so did US Treasury yields, which usually push the pair higher. It was not the case as US consumer confidence plunged in November, according to the Michigan University. Uncertainty about the election’s result alongside coronavirus outbreaks throughout the country hit the greenback.
Japan will open the macroeconomic week by publishing the preliminary estimate of the Q3 Gross Domestic Product. The economy is expected to have grown 4.4% in the three months to September, while the annual progress is foreseen at 18.9%, recovering from -28.1% in Q2. The country will also release September Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is poised to extend its decline, according to technical readings in the daily chart. Technical indicators have turned lower and are currently piercing their midlines, with the RSI at around 46. The price is just below a mildly bearish 20 SMA after failing to surpass the 100 DMA mid-week. In the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the downside, as technical indicators head firmly lower within negative levels, as the price struggles with a flat 100 SMA.
Support levels: 104.50 104.05 103.70
Resistance levels: 104.95 105.30 105.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
