USD/JPY Current price: 104.67

US consumer confidence plunged amid election’s uncertainty, covid outbreaks.

Japan Q3 GDP is foreseen at 4.4% QoQ, annual growth is expected at 18.9%.

USD/JPY is firmly bearish in the near-term and could fall towards 103.70.

The USD/JPY pair fell ahead of the close, ending the week with sharp losses in the 104.60 price zone. Equities advanced, and so did US Treasury yields, which usually push the pair higher. It was not the case as US consumer confidence plunged in November, according to the Michigan University. Uncertainty about the election’s result alongside coronavirus outbreaks throughout the country hit the greenback.

Japan will open the macroeconomic week by publishing the preliminary estimate of the Q3 Gross Domestic Product. The economy is expected to have grown 4.4% in the three months to September, while the annual progress is foreseen at 18.9%, recovering from -28.1% in Q2. The country will also release September Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is poised to extend its decline, according to technical readings in the daily chart. Technical indicators have turned lower and are currently piercing their midlines, with the RSI at around 46. The price is just below a mildly bearish 20 SMA after failing to surpass the 100 DMA mid-week. In the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the downside, as technical indicators head firmly lower within negative levels, as the price struggles with a flat 100 SMA.

Support levels: 104.50 104.05 103.70

Resistance levels: 104.95 105.30 105.65