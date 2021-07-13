The USD/JPY pair trades in the 110.20 area and at daily lows. The near-term technical picture indicates that the pair could extend its slide, although additional confirmations are required. In the 4-hour chart, the Momentum indicator remains above its 100 level, but the RSI accelerated south and currently stands at 47, reflecting increased selling interest. The pair stands just above its 200 SMA, while the 20 SMA maintains its downward slope below it, also a sign of bearish potential.

The annual US Consumer Price Index is expected to be downwardly revised from its preliminary estimate to 4.9% YoY from 5%, although the core reading is seen at 4% YoY, up from 3.8% previously. The Japanese macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer today.

The USD/JPY pair trades lower in range, once again weighed by the poor performance of European equities . Stocks are down, although also holding into familiar levels as trading is choppy. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields retreated modestly amid increased caution. The earnings season kicks in, with big banks reporting earnings this Tuesday, while the US will release June inflation figures.

