USD/JPY Current price: 103.42

Uncertainty surrounding a Brexit deal and a US stimulus package weigh on mood.

US Durable Goods Orders are seen modestly up in November amid covid restrictions.

USD/JPY is technically neutral, but the risk remains skewed to the downside.

The USD/JPY pair trades in the 103.40 price zone, giving up its modest Tuesday’s gains. Investors are still cautious amid the usual concerns. The year is coming to an end, and there’s no post- Brexit trade deal between the UK and the EU. Significant differences remain on fisheries.

In the US, Congress has finally passed a coronavirus-relief bill, but US President Trump hasn’t signed it and urged lawmakers to amend it. In a video message, he said that the package is full of “wasteful” item and said that the $600 payment should be $2,000. The dollar is under pressure, although major pairs keep trading within familiar levels.

During Asian trading hours, the Bank of Japan published the Minutes of its latest meeting. The document showed that policymakers could consider tweaking its current bond-buying program to “enhance sustainability” in the longer-run. The country published the October Leading Economic Index, which improved to 94.3, while the Coinciden Index contracted to 89.4. The US will publish November Durable Goods Orders, foreseen up by 0.6%, and Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended December 18, expected at 885K.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair maintains its neutral-to-bearish stance, with the risk skewed to the downside. In the 4-hour chart, the price is struggling around a mildly bearish 20 SMA while below the larger ones. Technical indicators hold around their midlines, with modest downward slopes. A steeper decline could be expected on a break below 103.15, the immediate support level.

Support levels: 103.15 102.70 102.20

Resistance levels: 103.50 103.90 104.30