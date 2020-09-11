USD/JPY Current price: 106.19
- Speculative interest remains concerned about the economic future and holds on to safe-haven assets.
- Japan’s Q3 BSI Large Manufacturing Conditions Index came in at 0.1, improving from -53.3.
- USD/JPY is neutral in the short-term with the bearish potential limited.
The greenback gave part of its late Thursday’s gains, but remains strong, particularly against the battered Pound. As for USD/JPY, is still unable to attract investors. Speculative interest is wrapped in the persistent uncertainty that central bankers highlighted this week. That said, the safe-haven yen is in a long-term is bullish, despite the lack of action witnessed this month. A steeper appreciation of the currency is being prevented by the local recession and investors’ fears about a possible BOJ’s intervention.
Back to the near term, the country published the August PPI during the past Asian session, which was up 0.2% in the month, but declined 0.5% when compared to a year earlier. The Q3 BSI Large Manufacturing Conditions Index came in at 0.1, improving from -53.3 and much better than the -44.2 expected. The US will publish today the final version of August inflation, seen at 1.2% YoY. The core annual reading is expected unchanged at 1.6%.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading in the 106.20 price zone, confined to quite a tight range for a second consecutive day. Intraday technical readings show no certain directional strength, although, in the 4-hour chart, the pair is trading just above its moving averages, which anyway remain flat. Technical indicators, in the meantime, grind modestly higher just above their midlines, limiting chances of a bearish move this Friday.
Support levels: 105.90 105.50 105.10
Resistance levels: 106.35 106.70 107.10
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
