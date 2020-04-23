USD/JPY Current price: 107.61

Manufacturing activity contracted in April in Japan, although the numbers were not outrageous.

Sentiment turned sour after the release of European PMI, showing record contraction.

USD/JPY remains confined to a tight intraday range, lifeless.

The USD/JPY pair is trading lower in range, affected during the current European session, by dismal European data. According to Markit, the economic contraction in April was more profound than anticipated with services output contracting the worst. Asian shares advanced, but European indexes are in the red.

Japanese data released overnight was also discouraging, as the April preliminary estimate of the Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI resulted at 43.7 from 44.8 previously. The February Leading Economic Index was revised to 91.7 while the Coincident Index for the same month came in at 95.5, both missing the market’s expectations.

The US will have a busy macroeconomic calendar, which may introduce some noise. The country will release Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended April 17, foreseen at 4200K better than the previous 5245K. Markit will publish the preliminary estimate for April PMI. Services output is foreseen at 31.5 while the manufacturing activity is foreseen contracting to 38.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading around 107.60, persistently confined to a tight intraday range. The pair seems comfortable around the 38.% retracement of its latest daily advance and has remained around it for almost two weeks. The 4-hour chart shows that the moving averages remain directionless and all together in a tight range, just above the mentioned Fibonacci level, as technical indicators seesaw around their midlines.

Support levels: 107.20 106.95 106.50

Resistance levels: 108.10 108.50 108.85