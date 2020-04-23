USD/JPY Current price: 107.61
- Manufacturing activity contracted in April in Japan, although the numbers were not outrageous.
- Sentiment turned sour after the release of European PMI, showing record contraction.
- USD/JPY remains confined to a tight intraday range, lifeless.
The USD/JPY pair is trading lower in range, affected during the current European session, by dismal European data. According to Markit, the economic contraction in April was more profound than anticipated with services output contracting the worst. Asian shares advanced, but European indexes are in the red.
Japanese data released overnight was also discouraging, as the April preliminary estimate of the Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI resulted at 43.7 from 44.8 previously. The February Leading Economic Index was revised to 91.7 while the Coincident Index for the same month came in at 95.5, both missing the market’s expectations.
The US will have a busy macroeconomic calendar, which may introduce some noise. The country will release Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended April 17, foreseen at 4200K better than the previous 5245K. Markit will publish the preliminary estimate for April PMI. Services output is foreseen at 31.5 while the manufacturing activity is foreseen contracting to 38.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading around 107.60, persistently confined to a tight intraday range. The pair seems comfortable around the 38.% retracement of its latest daily advance and has remained around it for almost two weeks. The 4-hour chart shows that the moving averages remain directionless and all together in a tight range, just above the mentioned Fibonacci level, as technical indicators seesaw around their midlines.
Support levels: 107.20 106.95 106.50
Resistance levels: 108.10 108.50 108.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits lowest in a month after horrible PMIs
EUR/USD has dropped to 1.0770, the lowest in a month. Eurozone PMIs crashed well below already'depressed expectations. Tensions are mounting ahead of the EU Summit and top-tier US data.
GBP/USD consolidates gains,shrugging off devastating PMIs
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2350, holding onto its gains. The UK may have reached the peak of the coronavirus outbreak yet lockdowns are set to continue. Preliminary PMIs badly disappointed with the Services figure plunging to 12.3.
Crypto market doesn't throw in the towel
Bitcoin wants to regain dominance but Ether doesn't give up and continues to push. The market moves in borderline areas that can bring surprises on both sides of the market. XRP avoids the fight and waits for the verdict on its own lack of strength.
WTI consolidates the recovery rally above $15, what next?
WTI (June futures on Nymex) is consolidating the recovery rally to $16.10 levels, as the bulls face exhaustion after the sharp rebound from historic lows of $6.55.
Gold climbs to fresh weekly tops, lacks follow-through amid stronger USD
Gold edged higher during the early European session and refreshed weekly tops, around the $1720 region in the last hour.