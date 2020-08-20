USD/JPY Current price: 105.77

US Treasury yields fell to fresh weekly lows after dismal employment-related data.

Japan annual inflation expected to have picked up just modestly in July.

USD/JPY trades little changed daily basis amid decreasing demand for the greenback.

The USD/JPY pair peaked at 106.21 but lost its impulse as demand for the greenback receded, ending the day with modest loses in the 105.90 price zone. The pair fell alongside US Treasury yields after the US reported an advance in weekly unemployment claims, which are back above 1 million. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to a fresh weekly low of 0.64%, where it stands ahead of the Asian opening.

During the upcoming Asian session, Japan will publish July National inflation. The annual CPI ex-fresh food is foreseen at 0.1%, improving just modestly from the previous flat reading. Also, the country will unveil the August preliminary Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, previously at 45.2.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair remains incapable of sustaining gains beyond the 106.00 level and hovering around a Fibonacci level. The 4-hour chart shows that it is trading around a directionless 100 SMA while above a still bearish 20 SMA, a sign of limited buying interest. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain within positive levels, although with uneven strength. The bullish case would be firmer on a recovery above 106.35, the next Fibonacci resistance.

Support levels: 105.60 105.25 104.85

Resistance levels: 106.35 106.70 107.10