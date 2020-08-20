USD/JPY Current price: 105.77
- US Treasury yields fell to fresh weekly lows after dismal employment-related data.
- Japan annual inflation expected to have picked up just modestly in July.
- USD/JPY trades little changed daily basis amid decreasing demand for the greenback.
The USD/JPY pair peaked at 106.21 but lost its impulse as demand for the greenback receded, ending the day with modest loses in the 105.90 price zone. The pair fell alongside US Treasury yields after the US reported an advance in weekly unemployment claims, which are back above 1 million. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to a fresh weekly low of 0.64%, where it stands ahead of the Asian opening.
During the upcoming Asian session, Japan will publish July National inflation. The annual CPI ex-fresh food is foreseen at 0.1%, improving just modestly from the previous flat reading. Also, the country will unveil the August preliminary Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, previously at 45.2.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair remains incapable of sustaining gains beyond the 106.00 level and hovering around a Fibonacci level. The 4-hour chart shows that it is trading around a directionless 100 SMA while above a still bearish 20 SMA, a sign of limited buying interest. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain within positive levels, although with uneven strength. The bullish case would be firmer on a recovery above 106.35, the next Fibonacci resistance.
Support levels: 105.60 105.25 104.85
Resistance levels: 106.35 106.70 107.10
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates recent gains around 0.7200 amid mixed sentiment
AUD/USD rose more than it lost after taking a U-turn from 0.7134. US-China trade deal talks likely happening “soon” despite political differences, America toughens stand on Iran. Aussie Commonwealth Bank PMI, Flash Retail Sales and US Markit PMIs will be the key data to watch.
Gold: Bulls again attack $1,950 as markets look for clear direction
Gold prices bounce off $1,945.20 to signal the third attempt in staying past-$1,955. Bulls cheer US-Iran and Sino-American tension amid coronavirus (COVID-19) woes. Bears weigh further stimulus, mixed data to challenge the momentum.
USD/JPY drops to fresh daily lows near 105.80
The USD/JPY pair spent a large portion of the day moving sideways in a tight range near 106.00 but came under modest pressure during the American trading hours. After dropping to a fresh daily low of 105.76, the pair recovered modestly and was last seen losing 0.22% on the day at 105.87.
Dollar runs out, GBP storms on
The market sent a strong message to the FOMC on Wednesday: Keep the printing presses running. The US retraces half of Wenesday's post-FOMC gains as indices rebound, led by NASDAQ. GBP is the best currency of the day and on the week.
Dollar runs out, GBP storms on
The market sent a strong message to the FOMC on Wednesday: Keep the printing presses running. The US retraces half of Wenesday's post-FOMC gains as indices rebound, led by NASDAQ. GBP is the best currency of the day and on the week.