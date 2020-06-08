USD/JPY Current Price: 108.33

US Treasury yields pulled back from highs, dragging USD/JPY pair lower.

The greenback remains the weakest as US equities continue to rally.

USD/JPY trimmed most of last week’s gains, more slides once below 107.95.

The USD/JPY pair erased most of the gains it got last week, collapsing to 108.23, its lowest in four days. The collapse took place after Wall Street’s opening and despite the positive tone of equities. The broad dollar’s weakness and easing government bond yields were behind the slump, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note easing from 0.93% to 0.86%.

Japanese data was mixed, as the Q1 Gross Domestic Product came in at -0.6% QoQ, missing the market’s expectations of -0.5%. The country´s April Trade Balance posted a deficit of ¥-966.5 B, and the Current Account for the same month shrank to ¥262.7 B. On a positive note, the Eco Watchers Survey Outlook improved to 36.5 in May from 16.6 in April, while the assessment of the current situation resulted at 15.5 following 7.9 in the previous month. This Tuesday, the country will release Machine Tool Orders for May, previously at -48.3%.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair has bounced from the mentioned low but stands at the lower end of its daily range ahead of the Asian opening, trading in the 108.30 price zone. The slump has stopped around its daily 200 DMA, but as the price remains close to it, chances of a steeper decline are high. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk has skewed to the downside, as the pair broke below its 20 SMA, and is currently closer to a mildly bullish 100 SMA, this last at 107.95. Technical indicators have bounced modestly from daily lows, but remain well into negative territory, far from supporting a continued advance.

Support levels: 107.95 107.60 107.30

Resistance levels: 108.65 109.00 109.40