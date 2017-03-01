USD/JPY Forecast: Tuesday’s move a most discouraging one in a long time

Tuesday turned out to be a positive day for the Yen bears/Dollar bulls. The USD/JPY pair ended higher at 117.74; however, it was the most discouraging victories for the bulls in a long time. This is because the bulls failed to capitalize on the intraday rise to 118.61 levels.

The spike was fuelled by the ISM data which showed the manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest rate in two years in December. The US ISM manufacturing report released yesterday showed the employment gauge edged up to 53.1%; that’s the highest level since mid-2015.

Despite the strong data, the Dollar-Yen pair retreated from the intraday highs. A near 100-pip retreat from the intraday highs was last seen on December 5.

Fed minutes release a non-event

Fed surprised markets by adding an extra dot to the 2017 interest rate dot plot chart. It must be noted that we have been disappointed by the ‘dot plot’ chart before, hence the hawkish 2017 projections have to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Moreover, the Dollar-Yen pair turned sideways post-Dec Fed decision, which suggests the markets are little worried/do not trust the ‘dot plot’ chart.

Fed minutes due today are less likely to offer anything new/different than what we already heard in December. Thus, there is little reason for a fresh rally in the Dollar-Yen pair.

Keep an eye on ADP report

The US ADP report due for release today is expected to show the private sector employment rose 173K in December. This is way below the November print of 216K. However, economists believe monthly job additions of around 150K are enough to keep the labor market in a healthy state.

A super strong ADP figure may lead to another round of dollar rally, however, what Dollar-Yen bulls need is a daily close above 118.66 (Dec 15 high).

Technicals - Selling could gather pace below 116.72

Monthly chart

The monthly chart shows the spot is once again having a tough time holding gains above the confluence of the rising and falling trend line seen around 118.10.

Pair’s failure to hold above 118.10 coupled with the bearish price RSI divergence on the daily chart suggests the bullish momentum has run out of steam.

The long upper shadow of Tuesday’s candle also suggests loss of bullish momentum.

However, offers are anticipated below the weekly low of 116.72. A break below 116.72 could yield a sell-off to 115.00 levels.

On the higher side, only a daily close above 118.66 would suggest the consolidation has ended and the pair has resumed the uptrend from the November low of 101.19.

AUD/USD Forecast: Falling channel intact

Monthly chart

Pair’s repeated failure throughout 2016 around 0.78 levels and a move back inside the falling channel in November followed by a drop in December suggests bears have regained control and the doors remain open for a sell-off to Feb 2016 low of 0.6827 levels.

Daily chart