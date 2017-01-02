USD/JPY Forecast: Trump talks down dollar, but support at 112.45 holds

The American Dollar took a beating in the North America session after President Donald Trump tweeted “other countries take advantage of devaluation”.

The Dollar-Yen pair dropped to an Intraday low of 112.08 before making a quick recovery to 113.00 levels. The spot remains around 113.00 handle in early Asia.

Trump jawboning overshadows Fed tightening

The Fed is being completely overshadowed by Trump tweets and comments from Trump administration. Earlier this week, Trump vowed to include a clause preventing currency manipulation in all future bilateral trade deals.

Trump’s trade advisor criticized Germany for using grossly undervalued Euro… another big reason for the broad based USD sell-off.

What to watch out for in Fed statement?

Markets are reacting more to ‘strong dollar’ comments, hence the policy statement should be scanned for Fed’s view on the exchange rate. It is more likely than not that the Fed agrees with Trump on the US dollar.

The bank may also express concerns regarding the potential destabilizing effects of Trump’s protectionist policies.

Such comments could lead to another round of USD sell-off.

However, Dollar bears need to avoid being over ambitious as Fed may sound more hawkish with respect to interest rates. The 5-year forward inflation expectations (currently at 2.19; the highest level since July 2015) continue to rise, which could force Fed to call for faster rate hikes than previously expected.

Technicals - 4-hour close below 112.45 would be bearish

4-Hour chart

Confluence of the sideways channel floor and the descending trend line support is seen at 112.45

A 4-hour close below 112.45 would mark continuation of the sell-off from 118.66 levels and open doors for a sell-off to 111.36 levels.

Bears need to keep in mind that the previous two candles carry long tails - which suggests potential for recovery. Hence, bears need to avoid being over ambitious as long as the support at 112.45 holds.

On the higher side, 114.00 levels could be put to test following a break above 113.05 levels.

Monthly chart

5-MA has pretty much done the catch up job with the sharp rise in the prices over the last three months. The average currently seen at 112.41 is likely to offer strong support.

On a larger scheme of things, a sideways action in the range of 112.00-115.00 appears more likely and will allow 10-MA to do the ‘catch up job’.

Monthly chart