USD/JPY Current price: 104.24
- Coronavirus concerns weigh on the greenback as the pandemic is out of control in the US.
- Stocks trade with a heavy tone as optimism fades, 0ressuring the USD/JPY.
- USD/JPY is technically bearish and poised to extend its decline towards 103.15.
The USD/JPY pair remains under selling pressure and trades at weekly lows around 104.20, as speculative interest keeps dumping the greenback. Nevertheless, major pairs continue trading within familiar levels, as volatility remains subdued. Optimism about positive developments with coronavirus vaccines fades on the shadow of global record cases. In the US, hospitalizations have hit record highs while the number of cases keeps rising at its fastest pace.
Asian equities managed to advance, following the positive momentum of Wall Street, but European indexes trade in the red, weighing on US futures. Government bond yields are also on the backfoot. The Japanese macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer this Tuesday, while the US will publish October Retail Sales, foreseen advancing a modest 0.5% in the month. The core reading is expected to post the same result, both well below their September readings.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the USD/JPY pair is bearish in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has extended its decline below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading firmly lower well above the current level. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain directionless within negative levels. A steeper decline could be expected on a break below 103.95, exposing the monthly low at 103.17.
Support levels: 103.95 103.50 103.15
Resistance levels: 104.75 105.20 105.65
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
