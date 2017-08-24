USD/JPY Forecast: Trendline hurdle plays spoil sport
Dollar-Yen rose to a high of 109.83 yesterday before falling to 108.92 levels as the Treasury yield curve flattened to 86 basis points [bps]. The rejection at 109.83 and the subsequent drop to a low of 108.85 in Asian session today also marked a failure to hold above the resistance offered by the trend line sloping upwards from April low and June low.
Currently, the spot is attempting a break above 109.18 [5-DMA]. The yield curve or the spread between the 10-yr Treasury yield and the 2-yr Treasury yield remains unchanged around 86 bps.
The US data due today - weekly jobless claims, existing home sales [July] and Kansas Fed manufacturing [Aug] - are unlikely to move the pair in a big way given the investors are likely to stay on the sidelines ahead of Yellen’s speech at Jackson Hole tomorrow.
Technicals - Consolidation likely
Daily chart
Resistance
- 109.62 [trend line hurdle]
- 109.84 [previous day’s high + Aug 4 low]
- 110.235 [May 18 low]
- 110.95 [double bottom neckline]
Support
- 108.72 [50% Fib R of 2016 low - Dec 2016 high]
- 108.60 [Aug 18 low]
- 108.13 [Apr 17 low]
Comments
- Doji candle on the weekly chart at the 50% Fib retracement support of 108.72 suggests bearish exhaustion i.e. the sell-off from the high of 114.49 may have run out of steam.
- On the daily chart, yesterday’s failure at 109.83 and a drop to 108.85 today has poured cold water over expectations that the spot may have bottomed out and could target double bottom neckline level of 110.95.
- However, all is not lost. An end of the day close above 109.62 [trend line hurdle] would open up upside towards 110.95. The 14-day RSI carries higher lows formation, which suggests potential for an upside move.
- On the downside, an end of the day close below 109.00 would open doors for a sell-off to 108.13 ahead of Yellen speech.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.