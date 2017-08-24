USD/JPY Forecast: Trendline hurdle plays spoil sport

Dollar-Yen rose to a high of 109.83 yesterday before falling to 108.92 levels as the Treasury yield curve flattened to 86 basis points [bps]. The rejection at 109.83 and the subsequent drop to a low of 108.85 in Asian session today also marked a failure to hold above the resistance offered by the trend line sloping upwards from April low and June low.

Currently, the spot is attempting a break above 109.18 [5-DMA]. The yield curve or the spread between the 10-yr Treasury yield and the 2-yr Treasury yield remains unchanged around 86 bps.

The US data due today - weekly jobless claims, existing home sales [July] and Kansas Fed manufacturing [Aug] - are unlikely to move the pair in a big way given the investors are likely to stay on the sidelines ahead of Yellen’s speech at Jackson Hole tomorrow.

Technicals - Consolidation likely

Daily chart

Resistance

109.62 [trend line hurdle]

109.84 [previous day’s high + Aug 4 low]

110.235 [May 18 low]

110.95 [double bottom neckline]

Support

108.72 [50% Fib R of 2016 low - Dec 2016 high]

108.60 [Aug 18 low]

108.13 [Apr 17 low]

