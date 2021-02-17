USD/JPY Current price: 106.01
- Japan´s January Merchandise Trade Balance Total posted a deficit of ¥-323.9 billion.
- Eyes are on US January Retail Sales and FOMC Meeting Minutes.
- USD/JPY has room to extend its advance to 106.54, September 2020 high.
Persistent demand for the greenback sent the USD/JPY pair to a fresh 2021 high of 106.22, now trading around the 106.00 mark. US Treasury yields are the main market driver. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note peaked at 1.333% in pre-opening trading, currently at around 1.28%. Stocks trade with a sour tone, with Asian indexes trading mixed and European ones in the red.
Japan published the January Merchandise Trade Balance Total, which posted a smaller than anticipated deficit of ¥-323.9 billion, as imports were down 9.5% while exports increased by 6.4%. The country also released December Machinery Orders, which surprised with an 11.8% annual advance.
The US will publish today January Retail Sales, foreseen up 1% after falling 0.7% in December. The core reading is expected at 0.9%, recovering from -1.9%. The country will also release January Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization, while the Federal Reserve will unveil its latest meeting minutes.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is bullish in the near-term, trading at levels last seen in September when the pair set a monthly high of 106.54. The 4-hour chart shows that the price is well above bullish 20 SMA, which accelerates north above the larger ones. Technical indicators consolidate in overbought levels, without signs of bullish exhaustion. The pair has room to retest the mentioned September high on a break above 106.22.
Support levels: 105.75 105.30 104.95
Resistance levels: 106.20 106.55 106.90
