USD/JPY Current Price: 109.37

Poor US data hurt the greenback, but equities ignored them.

USD/JPY neutral stance persists as holiday’s mood quick in.

The USD/JPY pair was unable to attract investors this Monday, having spent the day hovering around 109.40. The pair tried to advance at the beginning of the day, surpassing its Friday’s high by a couple of pips, to reach 109.53, but quickly changed course. The pair got trapped between during the last trading session of the day between a weaker dollar and rallying equities, with Wall Street reaching fresh all-time highs.

Japanese data released at the beginning of the day failed to impress, as the All Industry Activity Index fell by 4.3% in October, missing the market’s expectation of a 0.2% advance. The October Leading Index was downwardly revised to 91.6 while the Coincident Index for the same month was revised higher to 95.3. During the upcoming Asian session, the BOJ will release the Minutes of its latest meeting.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair retains a mild-negative stance, as, in the 4-hour chart, it spent the day below its 20 SMA, which slowly grinds lower. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart hold within negative levels, the Momentum indicator is heading modestly higher but the RSI flat at around 50. The pair is expected to remain confined to the 108.90/109.70 range, although a break of any of these extremes could result in a wide directional movement, exacerbated by the limited volumes.

Support levels: 109.20 108.90 108.60

Resistance levels 109.70 110.00 110.40