USD/JPY Current Price: 109.37
- Poor US data hurt the greenback, but equities ignored them.
- USD/JPY neutral stance persists as holiday’s mood quick in.
The USD/JPY pair was unable to attract investors this Monday, having spent the day hovering around 109.40. The pair tried to advance at the beginning of the day, surpassing its Friday’s high by a couple of pips, to reach 109.53, but quickly changed course. The pair got trapped between during the last trading session of the day between a weaker dollar and rallying equities, with Wall Street reaching fresh all-time highs.
Japanese data released at the beginning of the day failed to impress, as the All Industry Activity Index fell by 4.3% in October, missing the market’s expectation of a 0.2% advance. The October Leading Index was downwardly revised to 91.6 while the Coincident Index for the same month was revised higher to 95.3. During the upcoming Asian session, the BOJ will release the Minutes of its latest meeting.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair retains a mild-negative stance, as, in the 4-hour chart, it spent the day below its 20 SMA, which slowly grinds lower. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart hold within negative levels, the Momentum indicator is heading modestly higher but the RSI flat at around 50. The pair is expected to remain confined to the 108.90/109.70 range, although a break of any of these extremes could result in a wide directional movement, exacerbated by the limited volumes.
Support levels: 109.20 108.90 108.60
Resistance levels 109.70 110.00 110.40
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pares slide after dismal US data
The EUR/USD pair eased ahead of the release of US Durable Goods Orders, which unexpectedly fell by 2.0% against an expected 1.5% advance. Dollar remains strong despite the big miss.
GBP/USD plummets to fresh 3-week low
The American dollar is getting some attention ahead of US Durable Goods, up against most rivals. Sterling still the weakest amid hard-Brexit fears, GBP/USD down to 1.2940 price zone.
A peek at the major market drivers of 2020
We're into holiday thin trade and conditions won't get back to fuller form until the second week in January. 2019 saw a good deal of downside risk associated with Brexit uncertainty put to rest...
Gold elevated on a soft dollar and bearish prospects for DXY-2020
Gold prices are elevated into the last trading day ahead of Christmas Eve, up 0.41% on the day so far having travelled from a low of $1477.63 to a high of $1485.21.
USD/JPY remains stuck below 109.50 as trading volume thins out
The USD/JPY pair is trading in an extremely tight range as expected right ahead of the Christmas holiday. As of writing, the pair was down 0.04% on the day at 109.40.