USD/JPY Current price: 103.78
- Mounting hopes about massive immunization against covid underpin high-yielding assets.
- The US session will bring November preliminary estimates of Markit PMIs.
- USD/JPY remains depressed sub-104.00 needs to break below 103.50.
Market players are more optimistic at the beginning of the new trading week, amid hopes for massive vaccination against COVID-19 announced to start between December and January in the US and some European countries. At least in the US, Pfizer has already applied for emergency approval, while in the Old Continent, Germany, the UK and Spain had also announced plans to kick start immunization in the next couple of months.
The dollar is out of the market favor, and so does the yen. A holiday in Japan kept the macroeconomic calendar empty in the country and exacerbated the quietness around USD/JPY. The American session will bring the US November preliminary estimates of Markit PMIs. The manufacturing activity index is expected at 53 from 53.4 in the previous month, while services output is seen contracting from 56.9 to 55.3.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading in a tight 20 pips’ range ever since the day started, neutral-to-bearish in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that a bearish 20 SMA keeps providing dynamic resistance, currently around at 103.85, as technical indicators head nowhere, the Momentum around its 100 level and the RSI at 39. Given the market’s positive mood, a steeper decline seems unlikely. The pair would need to break the 103.50 support level to extend its decline in the upcoming sessions.
Support levels: 103.50 103.15 102.80
Resistance levels: 104.00 104.30 104.75
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD soars to two-month high on Brexit, vaccine optimism
GBP/USD has hit a fresh two-month high above 1.3350. Hopes that the UK could approve a coronavirus vaccine and of an imminent Brexit deal are propelling the pound higher. Markit's UK PMIs beat estimates.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.19 amid mixed PMIs
EUR/USD is marching higher amid hopes for rapid distribution of coronavirus vaccines and uncertainty about the next ECB actions. Eurozone PMIs have shown a drop in activity in November amid lockdowns.
XAU/USD in search of a firm direction, flat-lined around $1870
Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. The commodity was last seen trading around the $1870 level, nearly unchanged for the day.
Forex Today: Markets cheers hopes for quick vaccination, cryptocurrencies rally, PMIs eyed
Hopes for the distribution of coronavirus vaccines are boosting markets and weighing on the dollar. The pound stands out with a breakout, also amid optimism around Brexit, while cryptocurrencies march forward.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!