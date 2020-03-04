- USD/JPY regains some upside traction following Tuesday’s pullback.
- Selling pressure expected to subside on a breakout of the 200-day SMA.
- The Fed cut the FFTR by 50 bps on Tuesday amidst COVID-19 fears.
After bottoming out in fresh 2020 lows in the 106.80 region during early trade, USD/JPY has managed to regain some buying interest and is it has now surpassed the 107.00 barrier and trading in the 107.45/50 band at the time of writing.
Persistent concerns around the coronavirus and the impact on global growth keep investors’ sentiment well depressed and pave the way for a deeper retracement in the near-term, all on the back of firm demand for the safe havens.
Following the Fed’s move on rates, further easing either by the Fed or other central banks cannot be ruled out, leaving the outlook for the pair somewhat mixed and with the next relevant support in the mid-106.00s.
Short-term technical outlook
USD/JPY broke below the September low at 106.96 on Tuesday and in doing so it has facilitated a potential visit to the October 2019 low in the 106.50 region in the next weeks. On the upside, the pair needs to regain the 200-day SMA, today at 108.37, in order to allow for extra gains and open the door to a return to the 110.00 neighourhood. While below this area, occasional bullish attempt should be seen as selling opportunities.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as market mood improves, US yields rise ahead of data
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.1150 as the greenback is recovering alongside higher yields and rises in stock markets. US ADP Non-Farm Payrolls, the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI and coronavirus headlines are awaited.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.2800 amid BOE speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.28, amid speculation that the BOE follows the Federal Reserve in announcing rate cuts to mitigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis. Final UK Services PMI is 53.2 in February.
BOC Preview: Buy the coronavirus cut rumor, sell USD/CAD on the fact? Five scenarios
Coronavirus has reached Canada – and the central bank is ready to act. Yet for the Canadian dollar, it may turn into good news as a cut is already priced in.
Gold eases from weekly tops, down little around $1635 level
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from weekly tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1631 region during the early European session.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.