USD/JPY meets a tough resistance near 111.70.

The rally in the dollar keeps fuelling the pair’s upside.

All the attention is expected to be on the June’s Payrolls.

USD/JPY’s upside momentum has once again faltered in the 111.70 region, levels last traded in March 2020.

While the overbought condition of the pair may prompt a corrective decline any time soon, the underlying rally in the greenback looks well in place and is expected to extend further in the very near term.

On the latter, positive results at the NFP event later on Friday are seen as supportive of further gains in the dollar, as they should add extra oxygen to the earlier-than-expected tapering talk narrative and could dial up speculations of a move on rates in late 2022.

Dark clouds on this view could come from a sharp increase in coronavirus cases of the Delta variant across the world, which carries the potential to impact on growth prospects and should prop up the resurgence of some safe haven demand.

From the technical view, extra gains in USD/JPY are forecast to meet the minor hurdle at 112.00 the figure ahead of the 2020 highs in the 112.20 region recorded back in February of that year. The constructive stance is expected to prevail as long as the pair remains underpinned by the support line off 2021 lows recorded in early January, today around 110.30. The loss of this zone is expected to mitigate the upside pressure somewhat.