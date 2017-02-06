The USD/JPY pair nears the 112.00 level ahead of the US opening, undermined by falling equities across Europe. Political uncertainty in the US and Europe favors the safe-haven yen. From a technical point of view, the 1 hour chart shows that the 100 SMA keeps containing rallies, now heading south around 112.80, whilst technical indicators maintain their downward strength within negative territory, supporting further declines ahead, particularly if upcoming US data disappoints. In the 4 hours chart, the RSI indicator has resumed its decline and stands at fresh 3-day lows, although the Momentum indicator lacks directional strength below the 100 level. In this last time frame, the 100 and 200 SMAs maintain sharp bearish slopes well above the current level, supporting a bearish extension on a break below 112.00, the 38.2% retracement of the November/December rally, with scope then to test the 111.60 region, where the pair has its 100 DMA.

