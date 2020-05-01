Tokyo CPI declines for the first time in three years in April.

Weak US data, revived US-China trade tensions aid safe-haven yen.

BOJ to buy more corporate debt and unlimited amounts of government bonds.

The yen safety trade received a modest boost this week from dismal US economic data and rising tensions over trade and the origin of the coronavirus between the United States and China. The USD/JPY dropped below 107.00 for the first time since mid-March on Tuesday and though it recovered briefly on Thursday trading reverted to the lows in the Friday session.

The Bank of Japan left the overnight call rate at -0.1% as expected and said it would purchase even more corporate debt and an unlimited number of government bonds in an effort to lower borrowing costs and brace the economy from the effects of the pandemic.

Consumer prices in Tokyo decreased on the year in April for the first time since 2017. While the annual price decline was the largely caused by collapsing oil and energy prices the topic remains a sensitive one. Japan had intermittent bouts of deflation for almost two decades until 2013 when they were curbed by the reflation policies of the BOJ under Governor Haruhiko Kuroda appointed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a news conference on Friday that “The government will work with the central bank to ensure Japan absolutely does not slip back into deflation.”

The Japanese economy is forecast to contract 4.5% in the first quarter when the GDP data is issued on May 18 with a 22% fall anticipated in April, May and June in a Reuters survey of economists. The largest decline in the financial crisis was 17.8% in the first quarter of 2009.

President Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on China over the origin and reporting of the coronavirus. The trade deal between the two nations signed to great fanfare in Washington on January 15 remained on track according to US trade officials who said China was committed to meeting the terms of the Phase 1 deal that entail large purchases of American goods and services.

In the US the consumer economy took several large hits. Another 3.8 million people filed for jobless benefits bringing the total to just over 30 million unemployed in the last six weeks. Gross domestic product contracted 4.8% in the first quarter the biggest drop since the financial crisis and personal income fell 2% in March.

The impact of the mandated business shutdowns on the US economy was underscored by the 7.5% fall in March personal spending. When combined with the 8.7% plunge in retail sales and the 14.4% drop in durable goods orders, all record declines in a month only partially affected by layoffs and business closures, the prospects for the consumer dominated US economy in the second quarter looks bleak.

USD/JPY outlook

The yen stands to benefit in the week ahead as faster appearing US April data will paint a dismal picture of the American economy and Japanese traffic on that two-way street will not begin until May 12. The overall dollar safe-haven trade continues its slow ebb as markets responded primarily to economic information rather than pandemic developments.

In addition, the angry rhetoric between the US and China over the coronavirus raised concerns that the trade relationship so painstakingly negotiated last year will revert to a tariff based standoff. While it is improbable that Washington and Beijing will turn away from the deal since both need to revive their economies and the agreement will certainly help, the mutual accusations may boost the yen Asian safe-haven status.

The dollar suffered from very poor data this week and that will probably continue with non- farm payrolls next Friday expected to effortlessly set an all-time record for jobs losses in one month and unemployment to vault to its highest rate since the Depression.

Japan has a light data schedule next week with nothing of note until household spending for March on Thursday. April’s information begins the following week with machine tool orders and the Eco Watchers Survey. First quarter GDP is reported on Tuesday May 12.

There is good support 106.70 which was tested but not broken every session except Monday followed by 106.35 and 105.85. Resistance begins at 107.25 then 107.65 and 108.00.

Japanese statistics April 27-May 1

The unemployment rate rose 0.1% as forecast to 2.5%. Retail trade was down 4.5% on the month and 4.6% on the year in March with the annual slightly better than the 4.5% forecast. Sales at large retailers fell 10.1%. Industrial production dropped 3.7% in March, less than the 5.2% prediction though much lower than February’s 0.3% decline.

Construction orders fell 14.3% in March from 0.7% in February. Housing starts were not as poor as forecast falling 7.6% instead of the -16% estimate after the February 12.3% decline.

April consumer confidence from the Cabinet Office dropped to 21.6, its lowest reading on record from 30.9 in February.

Core consumer inflation in Tokyo fell 0.1% on the year in April down from 0.4% prior for the first annual decline in three years. The overall rate remained positive at 0.2% down from 0.4% in March.

Japanese statistics May 4-May 8

Wednesday

The minutes of the April 27 BOJ meeting.

Thursday

Overall household spending for March is expected to fall 6.7% after February’s 0.3% decline

The Jibun Bank services PMI is forecast to fall to 22.8 in April from 33.8 in March.

Japan statistics conclusion

Japanese statistics are slower to arrive than those the United States and that gave the yen an edge this week as American information was uniformly bad. That will reverse beginning in the week of May 11 as Japanese April data commences and continues for the rest of the month.

The prime mover for the USD/JPY was the gradual decline in the dollar risk trade as pandemic news habituates and markets return to traditional economic comparisons. The preference for the yen in Asia when the US-China relationship sours added to the dollars burdens.

The BOJ promise to increase bond and government debt purchases was of little note to the markets as it one of the oldest and least effective policies in central bank history.

US Statistics April 27-May 1

US statistics May 4-May 8

USD/JPY technical outlook

The three week decline in the USD/JPY has brought the relative strength index a little less than half-way from neutral to oversold. The down pennant that has been forming for over a month has not yet broken but the USD/JPY closed Friday on its lower edge.

All three moving averages 21-day, 100-day and 200-day are now substantially above the current USD/JPY rate. Technical considerations point to a lower USD/JPY in the week ahead.

Resistance: 107.25; 107.65; 108.00; 108.40; 109.00

Support: 106.70; 106.35; 105.85; 105.50; 105.00

USD/JPY sentiment poll

An interesting sentiment result that disagrees with the technical outlook and Friday's close below 107.00. The one month and one quarter views depict the probable advantage of the US economy over Japan's once the recovery from the pandemic gets underway. In the interim poor US statistics, the absence of timely Japanese information and the unpleasantness between the US and China have given the yen a temporary edge.