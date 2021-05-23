USD/JPY Current price: 108.88
- US Treasury yields held at the lower end of their weekly range despite upbeat US data.
- Dollar’s demand was not enough to push the pair above the 109.00 mark.
- USD/JPY is neutral-to-bearish in the near-term, critical support at 108.60.
The USD/JPY pair remained within familiar levels for a third consecutive week, ending the latest in the red just below the 109.00 figure. The pair advanced modestly on Friday amid resurgent dollar’s demand, but gains were shy amid the poor performance of equities and depressed government bond yields. US Treasury yields were little changed by the end of the week, with that on the 10-year note settling at 1.52%.
Data wise, Japanese annual inflation printed at -0.4% Yo in April as expected. The core reading, which excludes fresh food prices, came in at -0.1%, slightly better than anticipated. The preliminary estimate of the May Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI printed at 52.5, below the 53.8 expected and the previous 53.6. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will deliver the opening remarks at an online conference this Monday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is neutral according to the daily chart, as it is hovering just below a mildly bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators aim modestly higher within neutral levels. In the near-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair offers a neutral-to-bearish stance, as technical indicators turned flat just below their midlines, while the pair keeps struggling with congesting and directionless moving averages. The risk of a bearish extension will likely increase on a break below the 108.60 support level.
Support levels: 108.60 108.20 107.90
Resistance levels: 109.35 109.80 110.10
