USD/JPY Current Price: 107.53
- Novavax vaccine trial on humans boosted the market’s sentiment.
- Japan’s All Industry Activity Index declined by 3.8% in March, worse than anticipated.
- USD/JPY hovering around familiar levels, to remain unattractive.
The USD/JPY pair continued to trade in a limited intraday range this Tuesday, finishing the day pretty much unchanged around 107.50. Optimism weighed on the greenback, preventing the pair from advancing despite rallying equities, as Novavax, a US biotech company, announced that it had started human trials of a COVID-19 vaccine. Japanese data, on the other hand, hit the ye, as the Corporate Services Price Index for April resulted in 1.% YoY, worse than the 1.9% expected, while the All Industry Activity Index for March declined by 3.8%, also missing the market’s expectations. The Japanese macroeconomic calendar will remain empty this Wednesday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has been lifeless for a fifth consecutive day, maintaining its short-term neutral stance. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is ending the day below a flat 20 SMA, while above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, hold directionless around their midlines. The bearish potential seems limited, as the pair would need to break below 106.90 to gain downward traction, while the upside is limited by 108.10.
Support levels: 107.30 106.90 106.65
Resistance levels: 108.10 108.45 108.80
