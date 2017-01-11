USD/JPY Forecast: Super hawkish Fed could avoid a drop to 112.00

USD/JPY strengthened 1.02 percent in October; its second monthly gain. The currency pair clocked a high of 114.45, before trimming gains to close October at 113.62. The decline from 114.45 to 113.62 could be blamed on the failed upside breakout on the US 10-year treasury yield.

Monthly chart

The above chart shows-

Bullish reversal confirmed - bullish engulfing (outside month candle of September and a bullish follow through in October). Still the pair is struggling to break above the descending trend line hurdle.

The 50-MA is sloping upwards.

Higher lows pattern as represented by the rising trend line.

Inverse head and shoulders pattern with neckline hurdle of 126.40.

Only a monthly close above the descending trend line hurdle would signal the revival of the rally from the June 2016 low of 98.79 and shall open up upside towards 126.40 (neckline hurdle). On the way higher, Dec. 2016 high of 118.66 and Dec. 2005 high of 121.39 could offer resistance.

On the downside, the dips below the upward sloping monthly 50-MA could be short lived.

Only a move below the September low of 107.32 would abort the bullish view on the monthly chart.

View - Increased odds of a drop to 112.00-111.58 in the short-run

The spot looks set for a re-test of 112.00-111.58 as the 10-year yield is struggling to hold onto gains above 2.4 percent despite-

Strong US data - As Kathy Lien writes, "there has been widespread improvements in the U.S. economy since the last Fed meeting and with the progress being made on tax reform and stocks hovering at or near record highs, there's plenty of reasons to justify a hike. Consumer spending and consumer confidence is up, average hourly earnings increased significantly in September, inflation increased with improvements seen in manufacturing and service sector activity."

Tax reform talk

Record highs in US stocks

Fed resuming the balance sheet reduction program in October

The story does not end here. The Japanese side of the story also favors strong gains in the USD/JPY-

Abenomics prevailed - Abe's landslide victory in the snap elections is Yen bearish as currency devaluation via monetary stimulus has been the cornerstone of Abe's policies to defeat deflation.

The BOJ is widely seen as keeping the policy accommodate in order to stimulate the aggregate demand ahead of the planned tax hike in 2019.

Thus, the odds of pair failing to take out the descending trend line hurdle and falling to 112.00-111.58 levels are high.

Only a Super hawkish Fed could yield a convincing rally to 115.00 levels. Kathy Lien from BK Asset Management writes, "the Fed needs to be unambiguously hawkish in order to avoid a sell-off in the dollar." Two or more dissenters against the status quo policy (calling for immediate tightening) could life the USD/JPY pair to 115.00 levels.